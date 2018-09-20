Nancy O’Dell’s body is a wonder. She’s rocking a pink bikini at 52 and looks half her age. We’ve got the sexy pic and how she keeps her figure so fit.

As Entertainment Tonight has launched its 38th season, longtime co-host Nancy O’Dell is looking sexier than ever. The 52-year-old is the cover star of First for Women magazine’s latest issue and she flaunting her ageless body in a sexy pink bikini. It’s hard to believe that it was over 30 years ago that she won the preliminary swimsuit award as Miss South Carolina in the 1988 Miss America pageant. Her body is still a wonder with her flat tummy and toned legs, and she still knows how to pose like a beauty queen.

Nancy revealed that she has a special diet that helps keep her in shape. “High cholesterol runs in my family, so I look to keep my diet really lean,” she told the publication. “Breakfast is usually egg whites, Canadian bacon and fresh fruit — I love watermelon, pineapple, blueberries, oranges and grapes.”

She continued, “I sprinkle some flaxseeds on my egg whites, and that’s supposed to help bring bad cholesterol down a lot. I’m also always looking for snacks with fewer carbs and made out of vegetables. I love veggie chips or pita with hummus, which is so much better for you than fried snacks. Salsa and chips is a good, healthy go-to, as well.”

Nancy is a mother of one to 11-year-old daughter Ashby, who she shares with soon to be ex-husband Keith Zubchevich. She revealed how she has reorganized her life to get more done throughout her busy days on TV and being a single mom. “I’m becoming more and more of a morning person, so I can get things done before my daughter gets up. I get up and get my coffee, then I’ll do the elliptical, let the dogs out, have some breakfast, and answer a bunch of emails. That way I’m free to focus on her and take her to school.”

“Sometimes I’ll have 72 things on my to-do list,” she joked. “When something stressful happens, I try to put it into perspective with everything else going on in the world,. It makes it easier to tell myself, ‘Okay, this problem is probably not as big as it feels. It will get done.’ And that always makes me feel better.”