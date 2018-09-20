Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti: Romance Heating Up As They Leave Intimate Dinner Date

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti continue to fuel serious relaiotnship rumors with their latest outing! The rappers were photographed sneaking out of Craig’s on September 19 and we have the photos! Are they getting serious?

Iggy Azalea, 28, and Blac Chyna‘s ex, Playboi Carti, 22, can’t get enough of each other! The rumored new couple were spotted sneaking out of Hollywood hotspot, Craig’s together, after a sweet dinner date on Thursday, September 19. The two rappers kept a low profile as they slipped into the backseat of a black SUV, with a driver and security guard in the front. — See the latest photos of the pair!

The rappers were first spotted together on a dinner date at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills on Thursday, September 13. After exiting the popular restaurant, both Iggy and Carti hopped in a black vehicle together. As Iggy was behind the wheel, Carti can be seen in photographs handing the blonde Aussie a pink rose. Just a few days later, the two were seen holding hands at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 16.

Iggy’s apparent new beau came along after she was linked to a slew of other eligible bachelors in Hollywood. First, she was rumored to have been dating Tyga, 28, after they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella back in April 2018. The pair were then seen on multiple occasions, including when they were photographed yachting together in Miami in early August.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti leaving Craig’s in West Hollywood, California on Thursday, September 19.

Then, Iggy later went on record to say that she and NFL star DeAndre Hopkins, 26, were in a relationship. But, one day later, she tweeted that she was single. THEN, she was spotted out with NBA star, Jimmy Butler, 29, but shut down dating rumors between the two, soon after. Now, it seems Iggy has found her match in Playboi Carti. She was recently engaged to NBA player, Nick Young, 33.