Zac Efron Spotted Picking Up Trash In London & Shocked Fans Can’t Believe Their Eyes

Visitors to a nature preserve in England got the shock of a lifetime when they spotted more than just birds on their trip. More like, Zac Efron picking up trash! You have to read this wild story!

Could he BE any more perfect? Zac Efron, 30, had passerby swooning on September 19 when he was spotted gathering litter at a nature reserve near London. The Neighbors star “really mucked in,” an excited eyewitness told The Mirror, as he dedicated himself to picking garbage from the concrete barges bordering the Rainham Marshes Nature Reserve. “There was no fanfare over his arrival or anything, he just turned up and got involved,” they said. “Half the volunteers didn’t know who he was, but the kids were really excited.”

We would be, too! But no, Zac didn’t just decide to cross the pond to casually pick up litter. He’s actually filming a nature documentary! Apparently, he had a camera crew following him as he walked along the banks of the River Thames, where trash often washes up on shore. He was also spotted filming at the London School of Economics and Carnaby Street over the weekend, according to The Mirror.

No word on what this mysterious documentary is called — or why it’s starring Zac. However, the actor is a devout vegan and environmentalist. He’s totally green! He’s a loyal supporter of the American Humane Association, among other charities, according to Look To The Stars, and back in the day, as in 2009, he went to the Teen Choice Awards in an eco-limo. Handsome and a humanitarian? The perfect package!