John Oliver, 40, Reveals He & Wife, 41, Secretly Welcomed 2nd Child 3 Months Ago

He might give us the scoop on ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,’ but this HBO host keeps his personal life under wraps — so much so that he barely revealed that his wife gave birth three months ago. We’ve got all the details!

It might be a little late, but we’ll say congrats anyway! John Oliver, 40, and his wife Kate Norley, 41, are the proud parents of two little ones — and have been for three months! That’s right, the Last Week Tonight with John Oliver host spilled the beans on the birth of his wife’s second baby on Sept. 17 at the Emmy Awards Governors Ball. When People asked him where he’d be keeping the trophy he won that night for best Variety Talk series, he admitted, “I have no idea! We have a three-month-old, so as far away from the three-month-old as possible.” That’s one way to announce your family grew to a foursome, right?

John and Kate do already have a two-year-old son who will be starting preschool soon, and he revealed that their second child is a baby boy as well. So how has it been taking care of two little dudes? Definitely a challenge. “It’s bewildering [and] exhausting juggling that and the show, but no, it’s the greatest,” John told the outlet. He even went on to say that his newest doesn’t do much besides “eating, s**ting and crying in perfect rotation.” LOL! He’ll do more with time, but until then, we love that John’s seeing so much success in both his home life and his career.

And did we mention that he and his wife are the cutest couple ever? John married Kate, an Iraq war veteran, in 2011 and they showed up to the Emmys on Monday looking totally glam.

John looked sharp in a black suit with a subtle maroon print, while his wife sported a gorgeous glittery gown with an deep side part. These parents sure clean up nicely!