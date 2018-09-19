Hailie Scott ‘Uncomfortable’ Being in The Middle Of Eminem & MGK’s Feud: Why She’s ‘Upset’

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly are in the middle of a heated feud, that all started back when MGK made some inappropriate comments about Em’s daughter, Hailie Scott. A source told us EXCLUSIVELY what Hailie thinks about all this.

Hailie Scott, 22, is the only daughter of rapper Eminem, 45, and also the cause for the major beef between him and Machine Gun Kelly, 28. The feud has been going on for years, and Hailie is getting sick of the drama as she is used to living a life out of the spotlight, a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Hailie is not happy about being in the middle of her dad’s feud with MGK. She does not like all the attention her dad’s beef with MGK is bringing and wishes it did not involve her,” the source said. “She lives a quiet life and is not about the rap world. It is one thing for her dad to rap about her, which is something he has always done, but now that others are talking about her too, she is getting uncomfortable with all the attention.”

Here’s the story: Back in 2012 MGK made some inappropriate comments about, a then 16-year-old Hailie, which Eminem discovered some time later. However, the Detroit rapper told Sway Calloway in a recent interview that MGK’s comments about his daughter were not the only reason he attacked him on his new album Kamikaze. “The reason I dissed him is actually a lot more petty than that,” said Em. “The reason that I dissed him is because he got on – first what he said, ‘I’m the greatest rapper alive since my favorite rapper banned me from Shade 45,’ or whatever he said, right? Like I’m trying to hinder his career. I don’t give a f*ck about your career. You think I actually f*cking think about you? You know how many f*cking rappers are better than you? You’re not even in the f*cking conversation.”

Well, MGK fired back, of course, and the two have been going back and forth with disses ever since. With things continuing to escalate between the two rappers Hailie is feeling shook. “Hailie knows that her dad is not happy with MGK and while they may just be rapping about each other, she has never seen her dad look so angry and she fears things could escalate,” the source revealed. “She would hate to see anything bad happen to her father because he felt obligated to defend her honor. The whole thing makes her upset and she does not like being in the middle of the rap feud at all.”

The feud does not seem to be slowing down though, with MGK, firing the last shot. “He missed,” MGK captioned a Sept. 16, Instagram post aimed at Em. The picture shows MGK flashing the middle finger to a crowd of concert goers and presumably his rival. We will certainly keep you posted of Em’s response!