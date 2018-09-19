Anwar Hadid & Kendall Jenner: His Romantic Plans To Take Relationship To Next Level In Italy

Anwar Hadid has a plan to woo Kendall Jenner during Milan Fashion Week, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Read what’s on the romancing agenda of Gigi’s brother, here!

Anwar Hadid, 19, touched down in Milan on Sept. 19. But he’s looking forward to more than Milan Fashion Week, which runs from Sept. 19 to 25. Kendall Jenner, 22 — whom he reportedly made out with on Sept. 5 — is also in town! And she’s already made lunch plans with Anwar’s sisters Gigi, 23, and Bella, 21, as she was photographed grabbing a bite with the models in Milan on the same day Anwar arrived. He better step up his game if he wants to see Kendall, who’s already walked at Alberta Ferretti’s runway show today! Good thing Anwar has a plan, we’ve learned. “Anwar is extra excited about being in Milan for Fashion Week because he’s going to be seeing Kendall while he’s there, he’s really looking forward to it,” a friend of Anwar’s EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “They’ll both be busy with work, but he’s very hopeful that they’ll get some one on one time together.”

And by “one on one time together,” Anwar means he wants to play tour guide for Kendall. Hey, get your mind out of the gutter! “Anwar knows Milan well and is planning to take Kendall to all his favorite spots,” the model’s friend continues. “Right now things between them are still super casual, but he’s hoping that he’ll be able to romance her in Italy and take things to the next level.” The two models may be in the casual stage, but they’re certainly not short on passion! Kendall was photographed in Anwar’s lap and snogging at a CFDA Awards after-party in New York on June 4. They reportedly followed that make out session with another, as they were “furiously locking lips” at Cipriani Downtown in SoHo on Sept. 5, according to Page Six. And they’ve had plenty of more hangouts together, dining at Nobu on Sept. 2, celebrating Labor Day together on Sept. 3, and kicking back at Cipriani Downtown, again, on Sept. 8. But don’t count these as dates. Anwar’s sisters tagged along on all these outings!

“He’s not going to put any pressure or expectations on her though, he knows the best move when it comes to Kendall is to let her take the lead,” Anwar’s friend continues. Good call! Kendall doesn’t like the situation to get out of hand, which is why she broke up with NBA player Ben Simmons, 22. “Kendall is the one that pumped the breaks on things with her and Ben and it all comes down to her being afraid of getting hurt, or worse, him breaking her heart,” a source close to Kendall EXCLUSIVELY shared with us on Sept. 6. “She started to really like him and that brought up a lot of fears for her.”