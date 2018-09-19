‘America’s Got Talent’: Heidi Klum’s Sexiest Looks Of The Season – Metallic Dresses & More

The finale of ‘America’s Got Talent’ airs tonight, Sept. 18, but the contestants aren’t the only ones who took our breathe away this season. Check out all of Heidi Klum’s stunning looks for the live shows!

Heidi Klum‘s talent is that she can make anything and everything look incredibly sexy. Seriously, I think if we gave her a trash bag she’d find a way to make it #Fashion. But for the live shows on America’s Got Talent season 13, the judge rocked stunning look after stunning look.

The supermodel started the live shows off strong on Aug. 14 with a white fringe suit by Zuhair Murad. She paired the embellished jacket and matching pants with silver open-toe Gianvito Rossi heels. Her long hair was kept down in soft waves and she opted for a neutral makeup look largely comprised of eyeliner and a nude lip gloss.

The following week, Heidi turned heads when she showed up in a silver and gold beaded mini-dress from designer Naeem Khan. The intricate piece featured a v-neckline and split sleeves tied mid-arm with a black satin ribbon. She tied the look together with thigh-high leather boots for a look that would make Ariana Grande proud. Her beauty look was also far more glam than the first live show thanks to her smokey eye and half-up hairstyle.

Of course, we can’t dismiss the dress Heidi wore for the semifinals on Sept. 11. The former Project Runway host donned a strapless silver Ermanno Scervino midi length dress and strappy heels for the show. She opted to straighten her hair for this look, and sported a glittery silver eyeshadow that matched her outfit perfectly.

While she’s the one judging instead of being judged, we definitely think Heidi’s style game deserves an honorable mention when it comes to the talent showcased this season. See all of the incredible outfits she rocked on AGT’s 13th season in the gallery above!