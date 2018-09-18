Zurcaroh: 5 Things To Know About The Amazing Acrobatic Group On ‘AGT’

Zurcaroh is one of the lucky ‘AGT’ finalists looking to win season 13! Before the finals get underway, here’s what you should know about the incredible acrobatic group!

Zurcaroh has their eye on the prize! The acrobatic group has continue to amaze us with jaw-dropping performances week after week on America’s Got Talent. So, who is Zurcaroh and what are they all about? Here are 5 key facts about the group!

1. The group is based in Götzis, Austria! In 2014 and 2016, the acrobatic and gymnastics group performed a 90-minute gala-show in a full theater in Austria, according to NBC bio on Zurcaroh. Now their goal is to perform in Las Vegas. If Zurcaroh wins AGT season 13, they’ll be rewarded with $1 million and a residency in Las Vegas.

2. They got one of the coveted Golden Buzzers! Host Tyra Banks was so impressed with Zurcaroh’s initial performance, she gave them her Golden Buzzer. That sent them right through to the live shows! “Being on stage was amazing,” choreographer Peterson da Cruz said after the epic moment. “The crowd was so loud. We were flying high. We were a dancing force.”

3. Zurcaroh is led by famed choreographer Peterson da Cruz. The Brazilian choreographer has always loved to “create thematic shows and movies” and has “introduced ordinary students and workers to dance and acrobatics over the years,” according to NBC’s bio. In 2013, Peterson led Zurcaroh to become the World Champions.

4. They competed on the French version of AGT. The host of La France a un incroyable talent gave the group his Golden Buzzer when they competed! Zurcaroh is the only act to have received a Golden Buzzer on both the American and international versions of the show!

5. The group consists of 48 performers. Their act is quite the show. The group is always performing multiple flips at the same time and showcasing circus style trapeze acts.