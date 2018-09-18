Katt Williams Ends Feud With Tiffany Haddish At Emmys After Slagging Her On His Radio Show

Katt Williams went from roasting Tiffany Haddish on radio to bowing down to her at the 2018 Emmys on Sept. 17. It looks like Tiffany followed through with her plan — read what it was!

Katt Williams, 46, went from throwing shade at Tiffany Haddish, 38, to taking a knee! The older comedian doubted Tiffany’s ability to crack jokes during V-103’s Frank and Wanda Show on Sept. 14. But it was Tiffany who got the last laugh, since her critic humbly bowed before her at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17! Even better, the precious moment was snapped as she held her new trophy. After the show, the Night School actress posted a series of pictures to her Instagram with her fellow Creative Arts Emmys winner, who both took home awards on Sept. 8 for guest roles. Tiffany won Outstanding Guest Actress for hosting Saturday Night Live‘s Nov. 11, 2017 episode, while Katt won Best Guest Actor for playing Willie on Atlanta’s “Alligator Man” episode. Katt and Tiffany are first-time Emmys winners.

Even though Tiffany won a trophy specifically for her comedy chops, Katt thought she was overrated. “She’s been doing comedy since she was 16. You can’t tell me your favorite Tiffany Haddish joke,” Katt had said on V-103’s Frank and Wanda Show. “Why? Because she ain’t done a tour yet. She ain’t done a special. She has not proven the ability to tell jokes, back to back for an hour,” he said. He then took shots at Tiffany’s best known movie, Girls Trip, which propelled her to comedy fame after its release in 2017! “Did you think she wrote Girls Trip, goofball? Or do you think that was already a script and they handed it to her? It’s up to you whatever you want to believe,” Katt said during the radio show. He added, “They like her because she wants to sleep with a white man, that’s why the only thing she said was, ‘I want to give it to Brad Pitt.'” Awkward, considering Katt and Tiffany were co-stars in the 2014 film School Dance. And Katt wasn’t shy in pointing out that he was the “introduction” to Tiffany in the movie!

Tiffany clapped back…with love. “It’s official I made it!@KattPackAllDay talked about me and didn’t have his facts right,” Tiffany tweeted on Sept. 14, accompanied by a video of the interview. She continued, “#Iwin #sheready I look forward to seeing you on Monday Katt, when we pick up our Emmys. I just want to shower you with REAL Love cause you need it, and I Love you.” Judging by the photo below, it looks like Tiffany successfully showered Katt with love, and fact checked her comedy credits!

You can watch the full interview above. Imagine if all feuds were squashed Tiffany’s way instead of, say, diss tracks…we’re looking at you, Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly.