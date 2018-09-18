‘AGT’ Live Blog: The Finalists Perform One Last Time Before America Votes

It’s all been leading to this. The ‘AGT’ finalist will be performing on the stage in hopes of become the ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 13 winner. Read our recap of the ‘AGT’ finals as it unfolds!

Brian King Joseph is kicking things off on the AGT finals. Despite his neuropathy diagnosis, this violinist is not giving up on his dream. He plays an incredible rendition of Kanye West’s “Heartless” on the violin. His production is amazing. You can’t look away. He has the entire crowd on their feet, as well as the judges.

“That was epic,” a stunned Howie Mandel says. “You just set the bar for the whole evening.” When host Tyra Banks asks Brian what he wants to say to Ye, the violinist says: “Take me on tour, Kanye. Let’s go!” Daniel Emmet hits the stage next. He belts out a stunning Italian version of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.” All the judges agreed that this was his best performance yet. But is it enough to win.

Vicki Barbolak brings the laughs with her latest act. She strips down to her swimsuit to start things off. Once again, the judges love her. “Tonight, you were brilliant,” Simon Cowell says. He wants TV producers to take notice and give this girl a show!

Glennis Grace wants to win AGT for her son, who means the world to her. She’s not holding back with her finals performance. She sings a breathtaking ballad rendition of Snow Patrol’s “Run.” Simon can’t stop raving about her “sensational” performance. He thinks she should be cast in the Broadway musical version of The Greatest Showman!

Zurcaroh gives us yet another jaw-dropping performance. You can’t even hear Howie when he tries to talk because the crowd is cheering so loud. Mel B thinks they can win season 13! Samuel J. Comroe hits the stage and makes everyone LOL. Heidi Klum tells him that this is his best performance yet. He brought his A-game, that’s for sure! Stay tuned for updates!