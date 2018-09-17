Tyga Isn’t Feeling Iggy Dating Playboi Carti: Why He Thinks She’s ‘Making A Mistake’

Tyga is confused why Iggy Azalea’s ‘going for’ Playboi Carti and not him, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why he’s second-guessing this potential new couple.

Tyga, 28, thinks Playboi Carti, 22, is trouble for the very reason his name suggests! Iggy Azalea, 28, enjoyed a busy week with the “Magnolia” rapper. They dined together at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills, CA on Playboi Carti’s birthday, Sept. 13. But it was Playboi Carti who gave Iggy a present — pink roses! Iggy then hopped on a jet with him in Van Nuys on Sept. 15, as seen in a video that Daily Mail published. To cap off the weekend, they were photographed attending Los Angeles’ Rolling Loud Festival — hand-in-hand– on Sept. 16. Tyga has some questions! “Tyga is not feeling Iggy and Playboi Carti, he doesn’t get it,” a friend of Tyga’s EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “Tyga wants Iggy to be happy but he’s questioning her choice, he thinks she’s making a mistake.”

But Tyga could have ulterior motives for pulling the “red flag” card. Yes, Iggy shut down dating rumors between her and Tyga by writing she was “extremely single” in a now deleted tweet in May, and later agreed with Build in an interview on Aug. 21 that the two rappers have a “platonic chemistry.” But Tyga still has the hots for his “Kream” collaborator! “He’s tried many times to date her and she always gives him the same excuse about how he’s too much of a player for her,” Tyga’s friend continues. And here’s where Tyga’s confused. “But instead she’s going for this guy? Tyga has major doubts about whether Playboi Carti can really give Iggy what she wants, but he’s not going to try and talk her out of it, when she’s done with Carti hopefully she’ll finally give Tyga his shot.”

Alas, Tyga’s still a good pal, even if he was thrilled over Iggy’s last failed (and short-lived) relationship with Houston Texans wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. “Tyga is relieved Iggy is still single and on the market,” a source close to the “Taste” rapper EXCLUSIVELY shared with us on Aug. 13, just a week after DeAndre confirmed he was dating Iggy. “He thinks she is sexy and still wants to shoot his shot with her. When Tyga heard the news about Iggy and DeAndre Hopkins hooking up Tyga was extremely disappointed.” Well, it looks like Tyga missed his shot again!