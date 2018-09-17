Penelope Cruz Stuns In A Strapless White Feathered Dress At Emmys

Penelope Cruz closed out the Emmys red carpet in a beautiful feathered Chanel dress on September 17! See her strapless look here!

Penelope Cruz, 44, was the perfect person not close out the red carpet at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 17. The actress, who is nominated for an Emmy for her work in The Assassination of Gianni Versace, stunned in a strapless white Chanel dress with feathers throughout. She wore her hair up to show the beautiful feather detail of the dress, and her breathtaking diamond necklace. — See her look, below!

Cruz is in the running for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work (as Donatella Versace) in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. However, she has competition from her own cast, as Judith Light, who plays Marilyn Miglin, is also nominated in the same category. When asked about what it meant to play such a character as Donatella, Cruz gushed over the iconic designer.

“I think for to play a real character and real person I know, that I have seen through the years, she’s been lovely to me,” Cruz told E!‘s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet. “The first thing I did was call Donatella and asked for her opinion, and she said she wasn’t in the show, but if someone was going to play her, she was happy it was me. I needed that kind of blessing i think she knows how much I like and respect her.”

Cruz continued: “She’s very inspiring. She has a wonderful personality and she’s gone through two much. She’s proved to have this courage and strength in difficult situations. I felt a lot of compassion for what happened, but in the middle of that horrible thing, she had to carry the responsibility of the entire company and she made it happen. I felt like it was such a serious subject and we treated it with all of the respect that it deserves.”

Penelope Cruz arrives to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is also nominated for Outstanding Limited Series. Edgar Ramirez and Finn Wittrock are also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor for the American Crime Story series. And, the show’s main villain, Darren Criss is up for Outstanding Actor.