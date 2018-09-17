Justin Bieber’s Mom Pattie Tweets ‘Leave It In The Past’: Fans Are Sure She’s Talking About Selena Gomez

Whoa, did Justin Bieber’s mom just subtweet Selena Gomez? Fans are thinking so after her ominous Sept. 17 tweet. See the fan theories, here!

Mom has been coming in hot with the cryptic tweets! Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie Mallette, 43, tweeted another ambiguous message after her 24-year-old son legally married Hailey Baldwin, 21, in a Sept. 13 courthouse wedding, according to two reports. “Leave it in the past. Buh bye,” Pattie tweeted on Sept. 17. Many fans think it’s a message to Justin’s on and off-again girlfriend from 2011 to 2018, Selena Gomez, 26!

One unhappy fan replied to Pattie, “I mean I get that Justin was Selena first love but if we get this whole shading thing this year when he’s with hailey now my mood will be Justin’s : serious?” Others were happy with Pattie’s sentiments, with one fan replying with a GIF of Hailey giving a thumbs up and another tweeting back, “Just look at how Justin loves Hailey. Pattie is happy for them. Selena’s nowhere in the picture.” Meanwhile, a few fans think mama might’ve been talking about her own dramas, thank you very much! “Sorry for the kids’ comments, Pattie. They don’t understand that the world doesn’t revolve around Selena or Jelena and that you have a life on your own. Love you, mom,” a fan tweeted. Pattie’s mom might’ve agreed with this comment, because she later tweeted, “Y’all read WAY too much into everything. Lol. # LoveWins.” Interestingly, she used the same hashtag that got fans talking in the first place!

Two days after Justin and Hailey’s reported wedding, she tweeted, “Haters gonna hate. #LoveWins.” And just a day before that, she tweeted, “Love is unconditional.” Understandably, all these references to love are sending fans in a frenzy! We see where Justin gets his secretiveness from now. Luckily, one member in the family doesn’t prefer to speak in riddles. Hailey’s uncle Alec Baldwin, 60, confirmed that her and Justin “went off and got married” at the 2018 Emmys Awards red carpet, while speaking to Access on Sept. 17. But the 30 Rock actor could just be referring to his niece’s reported courthouse nuptials. As we’ve told you on Sept. 14, the two were reported to officially marry abroad as soon as this week, TMZ claimed.

Me looking at how everything she tweets is based on Justin's relationships… pic.twitter.com/ygQtCISyix — jaaay (@selxjay) September 17, 2018

8/9 years of jelena, sweetie im so sorry 😔 pic.twitter.com/H0Bd1yJkcr — yas is rare (@sobervivente) September 17, 2018

Regardless of Pattie’s tweets, we think Selena’s already “leaving it in the past.” Although news of her ex-boyfriend’s reported wedding made her “emotional,” she “feels like she can FINALLY move on,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife on Sept. 13.