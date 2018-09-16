Kylie Jenner Jokes Stormi, 7 Months, Is ‘Mad’ At Mom For Waking Her Up — Cute Video

Kylie Jenner needed to wake her daughter Stormi up to bring her into her house from the car and the 7 month old was NOT having it! Watch the cute clip!

If you’ve ever driven a baby around, you know there’s a solid chance they’ll be asleep by the time you reach your destination. Unfortunately, then you need to get them out of the car, risking waking up the child. Kylie Jenner found herself in this exact situation on Sept. 15 when her daughter Stormi Webster was enjoying a nap in her carseat.

The mom of one shared a photo of her sleeping child to her Instagram story. In the pic, Stormi is fast asleep in her carseat with a stuffed giraffe on top of her. “I don’t wanna wake her up,” Kylie captioned the sweet picture.

She then shared a brief clip of the 7 month old lying on her stomach, wide awake, with a pacifier in her mouth and the same giraffe toy in her hand. They both stare into the camera in a very Jim Halpert kind of way, with the caption “Now she’s mad at me,” written across the bottom of the clip. Well, that’s a baby for you!

We’ve been seeing more and more of Stormi on Kylie’s social media accounts lately. Earlier this year, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took down all of the photos that contained her kid’s face and told a fan that she wouldn’t be sharing images of her baby anymore. However, she’s since changed her mind on the rule and has been regularly sharing updates on the infant over the past month.

Stormi and Kylie 😍

Stormi is a perfect mix of kylie and Travis@KylieJenner @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/A3tNX16t2J — Kim Kardashian West 💕 (@KKWCENTRAL) September 16, 2018

On Sept. 14, fans got a huge surprise when Kim Kardashian shared a photo of Stormi with her cousins, Kim’s daughter Chicago West and Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True Thompson. This was the first time we’ve seen the “triplets,” as the KarJenners like to call them, all together in one photo. So cute! We can’t wait for even more updates on these adorable babies!