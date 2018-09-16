Doctor Says
Kim Zolciak: Why She Looks Like Kim Kardashian Now — Plastic Surgeons Explain

Kim Zolciak shocked her fans when she looked drastically different in a photo she posted to Instagram on Sept. 12 and now two plastic Surgeons are EXCLUSIVELY telling us what she may have had done.

Kim Zolciak, 40, shockingly looked more like Kim Kardashian, 37, when she took to Instagram on Sept. 12 to share a new photo of herself celebrating husband Kroy Biermann‘s 33rd birthday and it has her fans wondering just what she did to her face to look so different. Celebrity plastic surgeon, John Paul Tutela, MD and Board-Certified plastic surgeon, DrDaniel Barrett both spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about the possible work the Real Housewives of Atlanta star may have had done to make her look younger. 

“When it comes to what plastic surgery procedure may account for her change in looks it is filler that likely answers this,” Dr. Tutela explained. “Filler adds volume. This volume builds up areas of hollowness and dampens the shadows that appear naturally on someone’s face. In addition to cheek fillers, Kim likely received injections under her eye and just a little lower to build up her midface. The fillers under the eye are a very powerful procedure.  However this is also dangerous and should only be trusted to a well trusted surgeon. She would have to have the fillers redone about every nine months.  But truly it depends on what type of filler. Hyaluronic acids (Juvaderm and Restylane) last around nine months while PLLA lasts around two years.”
Dr. Tutela also explained that while it definitely looks like she did have a procedure done, it is possible she could have just changed her makeup routine. “The only other way Kim could possibly achieve this look without fillers is good makeup,” he continued. Dr. Barrett also agrees that something most likely was done to give Kim her more youthful appearance and it could have been simple or more invasive.
“It appears Kim has undergone a number of procedures that restore volume to the face,” Dr. Barrett admitted. “To create a more youthful appearance volume is added to the under eyes and cheeks. This can completely change the look of the face! Kim has likely undergone non-surgical procedures using fillers or possibly a more invasive procedure with fat transfer. In this procedure, fat is taken from another area of the body and injected into the face! Her lips are definitely fluctuating as well.”
Kim hasn’t spoken out about having anything done to her face just yet but if she did indeed undergo a procedure, she wasn’t afraid to show it off in her recent gorgeous pic. Since getting involved in reality television, Kim has changed her looks over the years so we wouldn’t be surprised if she continues experimenting. We’ll definitely be on the lookout for more new pics of Kim and update as necessary!