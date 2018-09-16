Exclusive Interview
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber: If He Married Hailey Without A Pre-Nup, Lawyer Explains Why She’ll Get Half His Assets

Shutterstock
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin go to Starbucks after allegedly getting married a couple days ago in New York, NY.Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey BaildwinRef: SPL5024689 150918 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin wait on line at Starbucks in New YorkPictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL5024694 150918 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Justin Bieber and rumored Wife, Hailey Baldwin, were spotted out in NYC on Friday afternoon after visiting a Manhattan NYC courthouse on Thursday. The pair are rumored to be wed already after seeing a judge, but Hailey tweeted denying that they had gotten hitched officially. They both left her Brooklyn apartment together holding hands Pictured: Ref: SPL5024354 140918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin enjoyed another couples outing in New York City on Monday, as they headed to the movies like any normal couple would. They spent two hours inside the theatre together before leaving and holding hands while walking to their SUV. Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL5015973 140818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights View Gallery View Gallery 74 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin reportedly didn’t sign a prenup before getting legally married. HollywoodLife spoke to a lawyer about what consequences that could have if they ever divorce.

Just two months after getting engaged, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin reportedly got married at a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13. But in their rush to get hitch they “didn’t tell anyone on their teams what was going on,” and never signed a prenuptial agreementThe Sun reported. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Pasadena-based family lawyer Kelly Chang Rickert to learn just what kind of complications may arise if the pair ever decide to divorce.

The Sun‘s sources claimed that Justin’s people “have been frantically trying to get his business affairs and finances in order,” following his legal marriage, but Chang Rickert says that it’s now too late for a prenup. “It’s not possible to get a prenup after the wedding,” the lawyer explains. “The entire definition of a prenup means ‘before marriage.’ The purpose of a prenup is to set your own laws regarding what happens if the marriage doesn’t work out. If you have no prenup, you are subject to the laws of the place where you end up divorcing.”

Postnuptial agreements do exist, but as the attorney points out, they’re far trickier to enforce. “After you are married, you have a higher standard of care. You not have a fiduciary duty to your spouse. Thus, postnups are more burdensome than prenups to get right, and postnups are often challenged as unenforceable,” she tells HL. “You are already seen under law as being liable to your spouse, which is why couples should draw up prenups before signing on the dotted line if they wish to protect their property and assets.”

However, Chang Rickert doesn’t suggest looking at not having a prenup as a “danger” since “the prenup only comes into play when a marriage does end.” If Hailey and Justin last, this is a nonissue. But as we know, half of all marriages do end in divorce. If that’s the fate for this couple then Justin “risks being subject to the laws of whichever state he ends up getting divorced in,” the lawyer says.

For instance, California is one of nine states that has community property, so if that’s the state they divorce in, “he would need to part with half of the assets he acquired during the marriage and before the date of separation. He also would need to pay support based on California guideline,” Chang Rickert says. The divorce would also likely hurt the “No Brainer” singer far more than his wife, since Justin has a reported net worth of $265 million and Hailey has a reported net worth of $3 million, according to InStyle.