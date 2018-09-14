Kim Kardashian Slammed For Stealing Ideas From Jewelry Designer: She’s ‘Trash’

Kim Kardashian has some explaining to do. Designer Tanaya Henry is accusing her of stealing her photo concept and lip jewelry in the reality star’s latest beauty campaign for her pink lip tones. She even called Kim, Kanye and the Kardashians all ‘trash.’

Kim Kardashian, 37, and photographer Marcus Hyde are being accused of ripping off a style and photoshoot idea by LA-based designer, Tanaya Henry. Henry is calling out the reality star for her latest photoshoot concept involving her new pink tone lip colors. In photos promoting the beauty products, Kim can be seen posing with a lip ring in the center of her bottom, while posing seductively with her tongue out. Henry claims that entire concept was originally derived from her, and she’s got receipts.

Here’s what she had to say: “Shoutout to @kimkardashian and @marcushyde for completely jacking NOT ONLY my concept, but #LIPLACE too! Crazy part is @marcushyde was my friend long before he started working with @kanyewest & @kimkardashian and has shot @lacebytanaya countless times, but because he got a check out of this, he says it’s not his problem. Kim, you’ve pulled my product & you could’ve again for this shoot. Your whole family’s worn @lacebytanaya. You guys know who I am and you know my shit but pretend you don’t. I just said hi to Kanye on FaceTime 4 days ago. You guys are trash.”

Below is Henry’s first Kardashian call-out, where she appears to have taken a screenshot of Kim’s tweets, advertising the images from her new lip color. In the snaps, Kim is posing with a lip ring in the middle of her bottom, while seductively licking her teeth.

Ironically, those images of Kim appear nearly identical to the images Henry then revealed in a second post (below). Henry’s second post featured a collage of throwback images from her line, Lace by Tanaya. In the photos, models can be seen wearing her lip jewelry, while posing with facial expressions similar to Kim’s. As mentioned, these were throwback images, meaning they were taken before Kim’s … or at least they were released before Kim’s.

To prove her point even further, Henry wrote, “This is @lacebytanaya. About to go light an incense and meditate before I lose my shit. #tbt#liplace,” in the caption.

Henry took things a step further when she posted screenshots from a text conversation with Marcus Hyde (also tagging him) to her Instagram story. In the messages it seems as though Hyde is attempting to explain and defend himself, while Henry is asking him not to contact her.

According to the screenshots, the rest of the conversation apparently went like this:

“I didn’t ask,” Hyde apparently writes. “She hired me to shoot lipsticks and she puts jewelry on that I have no idea who made but ur mad at me for it,” he continues, adding, “That makes no sense”. Henry follows up with, “Stop texting me.”

Hyde: “This is lam af… I literally did nothing”.

Henry: “DO NOT TEXT ME AGAIN”.

Hyde: “U made the grille too?” … “I’ve always supported you and it’s messed up you think I would have anything to do with something like this. Other than shooting i don’t tell people what they can and can’t wear especially if I’m only there to shoot it. If you’re going to hate me for that then by all means but you know me and I would never intentionally do you wrong… trying tp have you hate me for something I really had no control over. I’ve never stolen ideas from anyone that’s not me and especially would never do it to someone I look at as a friend”.

Henry: “Guilt must have u by the neck”.

Hyde: “Guilt?”

Henry: “You would’ve shut up a long time ago if you really felt it wasn’t an issue. Leave me alone before I block you”.

Hyde: “I feel it’s an issue bc I have ppl dm me”.

Henry: “You want money and fame” .. “That’s why I didn’t come to your event” .. “I saw it from a mile away” .. Stop texting me. Good night.”