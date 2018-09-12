‘BIP’ Star Tia Booth Fuels Rumors She’s Dating ‘Big Brother’s Corey Brooks: See Flirty Messages

New couple alert? ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Tia Booth and ‘Big Brother’ star Corey Brooks have been exchanging flirty messages on social media for a few weeks now, fueling speculation that they’re a couple.

Tia Booth might be ready to give her final rose to someone, but it isn’t a fellow Bachelor alum. Fans have been speculating that the reality star is currently dating Corey Brooks, who finished fourth on season 18 of Big Brother in 2016.

The rumors began when Corey posted a photo of himself to Instagram on Aug. 29. Tia, who appeared on season 22 of The Bachelor earlier this year before joining season 5’s cast of Bachelor in Paradise, commented, “Oh hi,” on the image. Corey responded with, “hi bb,” according to Us Weekly.

The flirty messages continued on Sept. 9 when the 27-year-old baseball coach shared a shirtless photo from a trip to Punta Cana. He captioned the picture, “All-inclusive resorts are cool but all-inclusive boyfriends are better.” The physical therapist, also 27, then commented, “Do all-inclusive boyfriends text back within an appropriate amount of time? #30secondsorless.” Corey jokingly replied, “I can do a lot in less than 30 seconds.”

But the suggestive messages went both ways. When Tia posted a photo of herself in a purple two-piece crop top and skirt set at the Paradise reunion on Sept. 11, Corey commented, “I’ve got a new 1 set for you made of boyfriend material,” according to the news outlet. Corey has even taken the flirting to Twitter, having tweeted “Hey girl @tiarachel91” with a rose emoji on Sept. 4. She didn’t publicly respond to this message, though.

Tia was introduced to Bachelor Nation on Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season earlier this year. She later reunited with her ex Colton Underwood on Paradise, but their romance was short-lived and he’s since been named as the next Bachelor. As for Corey’s romantic past, he was previously linked to Big Brother costar Nicole Franzel, but they broke up before their season ended.