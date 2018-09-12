Amanda Stanton Faces Up To ‘6 Mths In Jail’ & $1K Fine For Las Vegas Arrest — Lawyer Speaks

Amanda Stanton is no longer in custody after her Sept. 10 arrest, but still faces up to six months in jail and a hefty fine, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why, here!

After Amanda Stanton’s arrest for alleged domestic violence on Sept. 10, the old saying might have to be changed. What happens in Vegas might stay in Vegas courts, we’ve now learned. The Bachelor In Paradise star landed in custody after giving her boyfriend Bobby Jacobs “what she thought was a playful shove,” according to the Sept. 11 statement Amanda’s rep, Steve Honig, gave Access. The Encore hotel security didn’t see it that way and called the police, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed with HollywoodLife. Now, the 28-year-old reality television star will reportedly have to fly back to Las Vegas for a court appearance scheduled on Oct. 10, a Las Vegas Justice Court clerk claimed to Radar Online. And Las Vegas Criminal Defense Attorney Cristina Hinds EXCLUSIVELY explains to HL what Amanda will face in Nevada court. “Domestic battery is really taken very seriously in Nevada so if convicted, Amanda could face up to six months in jail and $1,000 in fines,” Cristina reveals to us. “She could also be required to attend six months of court-mandated classes. The problem is that if Amanda lives in Southern California, then she would have to travel back to Nevada every weekend to attend these classes.”

But there’s good news for Amanda. Yes, she was arrested, but no formal charges were pressed. “Amanda has been arrested for domestic battery, but she hasn’t been formally charged yet. So if she gets charged by the DA, there are a couple things Amanda can do if she is charged with domestic battery. If she has a really skilled attorney, there are a couple ways she can avoid being charged at all,” Cristina explains further. “Domestic violence is treated very seriously in Nevada, so if she were to be charged, the statements from the third-party which are the hotel security officers would be very important. Also, if Bobby Jacobs provides a statement explaining what happened, and if it was an accident, his input would be pretty critical.” Lucky for Amanda, her boyfriend reportedly said the shove was not “ill-intended,” according to her official statement.

Nick Buonfiglio in court, reportedly having her monthly child support checks dropped from $2,000 a month to $530 a month as of November 2016, Kinsley, posted just seven hours ago. But a scary new problem might arise from this post-bachelorette party gone wrong. “In Nevada, there’s a law that says it’s presumed that you’re unfit to be the primary custodian of the children if the other party is involved in domestic violence. It doesn’t look good if the one parent trying to get custody of the kids is convicted of a crime of battering a partner,” Cristina shares. Amanda has already been unlucky against her ex-husbandin court, reportedly having her monthly child support checks dropped from $2,000 a month to $530 a month as of November 2016, TMZ reported. HollywoodLife has reached out to Nick to find out the current status on him and Amanda’s child support, but he has not responded. However, Amanda’s most recent videos on her Instagram Story featured her daughter, posted just seven hours ago.