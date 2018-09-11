Melissa McCarthy: The Diet & Exercise Routine She Used to Drop 75 lbs

Melissa McCarthy, 48, stunned movie-goers after revealing a 75-pound weight loss in her May 11 film Life of the Party. Now we know how she did it! Get out your iPhone notes, because we’re going to dish Melissa’s secrets, starting with her diet. “Melissa has never felt better in her life, she’s blown away by how great she feels after losing a bunch of weight, she feels like a new person. She’s worked so hard to lose this weight and having all her hard work pay off like this has really skyrocketed her confidence,” a friend of the Oscar winning actress EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “Melissa has really put in the time and the consistent effort in her diet and exercise. She works out at least five days a week doing cardio and weight training. And she’s almost totally eliminated junk food. Most meals she eats lots of organic vegetables, lean protein and only a small amount of complex carbohydrates. It’s not been an easy, quick fix, but it has been so worth it.”

And all those veggies are doing wonders for her sex drive, we’ve learned! “She’s in her late 40’s and she says she’s having the best sex of her life since losing all the weight. She just feels so much more confident and that makes a huge difference for her,” Melissa’s friend goes on. “She has never been happier or more satisfied in and out of the bedroom, and she credits it all to hard work and the weight loss.” And besides her husband Ben Falcone, Melissa’s career is also feeling the love! “And her career is on fire, it just keeps getting better. She’s got a new movie coming out early next year called The Kitchen, and she’s getting major Oscar buzz for it. It’s a big departure for her because it’s a very dramatic role and everyone that’s seen it has been blown away by her performance. She’s trying not to think too much about it but there’s a huge chance she’s going to get nominated for an Academy Award next year. Things really could not be better for Melissa right now.”

We can’t wait to see Melissa in a more dramatic role in the mobster movie, which will come out on Sept. 20. And speaking of dramatics, another source close to The Kitchen actress EXCLUSIVELY spills to us how Melissa didn’t do anything DRAMATIC to lose the weight! “Melissa hasn’t gone down the route of quick fix or fad diets, or surgery, she’s lost all the weight the good old fashioned way, through diet and exercise. Melissa has worked super hard to drop the pounds, she’s in the best shape of her life right now and she feels amazing,” our second source reveals. “Melissa has so much more energy that it’s crazy. She’s constantly on the go and she finds herself actually looking forward to working out now, which is something she never thought she would do.”

And surprise: Melissa uses the same diet plan as Kim and Kourtney Kardashian! It’s reportedly a celebrity favorite. “Melissa has been following the Keto diet, which is perfect for her, because she never feels like she’s starving, or depriving herself of anything, and therefore it’s become a way of living for her rather than a diet, and that’s why it’s worked so well as opposed to other things she’s tried in the past and ultimately given up on after a time,” our source tells us. But what exactly is the Keto diet? “Basically, Melissa has switched to a very high protein, low carb diet, and she’s eating super clean—she’s quit eating processed foods, and now, instead of snacking on chips and sugary treats she eats nuts and seasoned veggies,” our source explains.

“Melissa fills up with a lot of fiber, which she accompanies with fish, meat, pulses, and tons of organic vegetables,” our source continues. “Melissa has also quit her soda habit, and instead she drinks a ton of water all through the day. And if she wants a hot beverage she now goes for green tea instead of her old choice of a calorie laden mocha with cream.” And finally, what you’ve been waiting for: Melissa’s workout plan. Arguably the scariest step in any fitness journey — but Melissa’s trainer made it fun! “When it comes to working out, Melissa has never been one to hit the treadmill, she gets bored super easy, so she has to have a lot of variety,” our source says. “Luckily, Melissa’s trainer is really creative and he’s always coming up with new circuit ideas for her, which she adds in to her regular kickboxing sessions, walking and rowing, which she loves.”