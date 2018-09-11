Chris Brown ‘Loving’ The Public Beef Between Nicki Minaj & Cardi B — But Whose Side Is He On?

Chris Brown has officially taken a side in the Nicki Minaj and Cardi B feud, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Find out whose team he reps, here.

Chris Brown, 29, is a silent bystander to the feud between Nicki Minaj, 35, and Cardi B, 25, which escalated to violence at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on Sept. 7. But we can tell you that he’s rooting for just one rapper! “Chris is loving the drama between Nicki and Cardi,” a source close to Chris shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “He is glad this is one beef that he is not involved in, so can enjoy all the action and just watch. He has known Nicki for years and is on her team for this one.”

Nicki’s 2012 single “Right By My Side” was wisely named. The featured vocals on the track — none other than Chris — has done just that, choosing to stick right by the “Barbie Dreams” rapper’s side! “He thinks that Cardi is new to the game and still has a lot to learn, but he loves her passion and music,” our source adds. Nicki released her first studio album Pink Friday eight years before Cardi arrived to the rap game with her 2018 album Invasion of Privacy. Our source continues, “Chris is laughing at the whole situation and thinks the beef is funny and entertaining, he can’t wait to see what happens next.”

While Chris is laughing, we’re a bit scared! The rappers’ throw down landed Cardi with a nasty bump on her forehead, and Nicki added salt to the (literal) injury with some colorful words on her Sept. 10 episode of Queen Radio. For a quick play-by-play, she accused the “I Like It” rapper of racism and for doing “fraud sh*t,” on top of saying that Cardi needs “some f**king help.” But really, that’s just the nice debrief, so you must check out the full scathing interview. Cardi seemed to clap back the same day by posting a video from her On The Run II tour, in which her fans chant her “Bodak Yellow” lyrics, “Said little bitch, you can’t f**k with me / if you wanted to.”

Like Chris, we’ll be waiting for Nicki’s next move. Or rather, should we say next diss track?