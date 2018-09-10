Kimberly Guilfoyle Calls Donald Trump Jr. ‘Big Daddy’ & Fans Freak Out: Sweet Or Totally Gross?

Kimberly Guilfoyle debuted a spicier nickname for Donald Trump Jr. at an alligator hunting trip in Louisiana this weekend, and fans are barfing — via GIF! Read the hilarious tweets.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, 49, got down and dirty by stirring a pot of gator gumbo this weekend. But the former Fox News host also stirred controversy by revealing a new nickname — one usually reserved for the bedroom — for Donald Trump Jr., 40, at Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s annual alligator hunt! The couple arrived to Landry’s campaign fundraiser on Sept. 8, and an event attendee posted a Facebook video (that is no longer available) of Kimberly pulling a Kanye in the middle of Don Jr.’s speech to the crowd. “Move over big daddy, mama’s here,” Kimberly said as she took the microphone from her beau, which Daily Mail originally reported on Sept. 10. “Don Jr. the pressure’s on…Mama needs a new pair of boots.”

We think fans might’ve preferred Kimberly’s original pet name for Don Jr., which was “Junior Mint,” according to Page Six spies. “Kimberly Guilfoyle called Donald Trump Jr. ‘Big Daddy’ and refers to herself as ‘Mama.’ So when they get together with the Pence’s – Mike Pence calls his wife ‘Mother’ – it must sound like a family reunion in the hills of West Virginia,” one Twitter user mused on Sept. 10. Most Twitter users kept their opinions briefer with barfing GIFs. Others were more harsh, tweeting such sentiments like, “GROSS” and “Freud is going to come back from the dead and absolutely lose it.” Tough crowd!

The audience in Louisiana was easier on Kimberly, who laughed at her jokes. After all, they were in the presence of people on the “Trump Train,” according to the attorney general. Don Jr. appreciated the comment. “I like that…It’s a little better than walking down the street in New York. Slightly different response. I like it here,” he told the crowd. He must’ve really liked Louisiana, because he later jumped into a “gator infested” swamp, sharing a picture of the experience to his Instagram on Sept. 9. From Kimberly’s questionable nicknames to her lover’s time swimming with the gators, these two really let loose in the Bayou State!

We’ll keep you updated on any more nicknames that might emerge between these two. They love to tour the country together to attend fundraisers, so Kimberly has time to brainstorm!