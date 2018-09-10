The Season 15 trailer of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ threw a major curve ball: Meredith has sex with doctor Andrew DeLuca. Yes, seriously. Watch the steamy sneak-peek, here.

Grey’s Anatomy fans, the wait is over. The Season 15 trailer was released on Sept. 10, and in bold letters, promised “one jaw dropping twist.” Oh boy, it didn’t break that promise. We’re still picking our jaws off the floor after witnessing Meredith hook up with none other than her half-sister Maggie Pierce’s former flame, doctor Andrew DeLuca. In the trailer, they can be seen making out and rolling around the sheets…sans clothes! Summer lovin’ was delayed until fall, because Meredith turned down Andrew after he drunkenly kissed her at Alex and Jo’s wedding in the Season 14 finale, which aired on May 17.

Oh, the irony. Andrew’s actor, Giacomo Gianniotti, said himself that he won’t be hooking up with Ellen Pompeo’s character back in February of 2016! “I came in directly after they killed off Patrick Dempsey [Dr. Derek Shepherd] so there was this weird stigma that I was replacing him, which is not true at all,” Andrew’s actor told the New York Post. “But Andrew won’t have any [romantic] intentions with Meredith so fans don’t have to worry about any threat.” Fast forward two years, and Andrew and Meredith definitely look like they have some sort of “intentions,” in bed!

We might have to consider this pairing with serious potential. Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff promised that Meredith will be finding love in Season 15. “As the showrunner, I can confirm for you that Meredith Grey is very much a part of our Season of Love,” she told TVLine in an interview published on Aug. 8. “Yes, [Mer]’s a single mom, and that complicates a dating life. And yes, she’s a surgical marvel with new, game-changing medical ideas she’ll be pursuing. But she also hasn’t dated at all since [Martin Henderson’s] Nathan Riggs left [in Season 14]. And the one-two punch of meeting [Scott Speedman’s] Nick Marsh awoke a desire in her that she can’t put back to sleep.” She then posed the real question we should be asking: “The question this season is not ‘Will Meredith Grey find love again?’ but ‘With whom will she find love?’”