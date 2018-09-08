Cardi B Spotted Leaving NYFW Party With Huge Bump On Her Head After Wild Nicki Minaj Fight

Cardi B was seen leaving New York Fashion Week on the night of Sept. 7 with a giant bump on her head after getting injured during her shocking altercation with Nicki Minaj.

That looks like it hurts! Cardi B, 25, had a massive bump just above her eye area when she was leaving the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7 and it’s all due to her headline-making fight with Nicki Minaj, 35! The rapper was being escorted out by security when the bump, which she clearly didn’t have when she entered the event, was on full display, and it’s proof that the mama bear is not messing around when it comes to her new daughter, Kulture! Cardi reportedly tried to attack Nicki at the party after the “Ganja Burn” rapper allegedly talked smack about her newborn. Luckily, security successfully separated the ladies before things got too crazy but as the photos show, Cardi didn’t walk away unharmed.

Shortly after the fight, Cardi took to social media to share the reason she did what she did. “When you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f**kin off!!” part of her message read. “I’ve worked to hard and come too far to let anybody f**k with my success!! Bitches talk all that sh*t in they raps but in real life they pussy!! This sh*t really is for entertainment!!” Cardi also claimed that Nicki has been messing with her for a while and has been doing things such as threatening other artists in an attempt to stop them from working with the new mom.

This isn’t the first time Cardi has been outspoken about her feelings. She’s known for speaking her mind on social media whether it’s about another artist or a troll saying negative things about her. She’s also known to not hold back if she feels the need to get into a fight with others. She recently allegedly got into a brawl with a stripper at a New York strip club after the stripper was accused of sleeping with her husband Offset so yeah, we think it’s safe to say Cardi’s always ready to stand up for what she believes in whether it’s through words or actions!

Although Cardi has been vocal about the dangerous situation during NYFW, Nicki has yet to comment about it. We’re not sure if she’ll soon exchange words with the fellow rapper but we’ll definitely be keeping an eye out on these ladies!