Aubrey O’Day: ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Was Last Ditch Effort To Save Pauly D Romance – It Was ‘Do Or Die’

As we gear up for the season premiere of ‘Marriage Boot Camp,’ Aubrey O’Day has EXCLUSIVELY shared intimate details about her time on the show with HollywoodLife. See what she said!

Pauly D when they were still together, and it's not pretty. Aubrey revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her relationship with Pauly was really on the rocks during their appearance on the show. As fans know, her appearance on the reality show was not her first rodeo. "I appreciated what I learned from that environment. It created knowledge, and understanding, and I was at a do or die time in my relationship," she revealed when asked why she decided to give the show a second try. "I was feeling suffocated, and losing my identity, and I was really hoping for a new environment, to get some fresh perspective," she added.

HollywoodLife shared an Previously,shared an EXCLUSIVE preview of the season 11 premiere! If the forthcoming episodes are anything like this preview, it’s going to be one hell of a season. In the clip, Aubrey confronts Pauly about his sneaky past. The focus of the exercise surrounds corsages, and Pauly has to decipher why Aubrey chose that corsage. His corsage is a little black book, which he ultimately decides means he been in a lot of relationships.” Yep, Pauly hit it right on the money! “I’m known as being like a playboy, and this is my first relationship,” he adds.

HollywoodLife. Aubrey and Pauly D dated from February 2016 to July 2017. The pair first met while filming E’s Famously Single, but will continue to film season 11 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars together. “The last time, I felt like my partner and I, we were able to connect, and to find joy, and strength in each other. I was hoping to be able to do the same with Pauly, and you’ll have to watch and see if that happens,” the former member of girl group Danity Kane also said to

Aubrey and Pauly D will be joined on Marriage Boot Camp by Kim Richards, 53, and Wynn Katz, Puma and Quani, Momma Dee, 54, and Ernest, and Desiree Hartsock, 32, and Chris Siegfried, 32. Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars season 11 will premiere Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.