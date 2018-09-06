Nicki Minaj Vs. Lil’ Kim: Who Looked Hotter In Yellow Coat Dresses To Kick Off NYFW?

NYFW is all about the latest trends in fashion, and based on what Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Kim wore to kick off the week, bright yellow should definitely be in your closet. See both of the rappers’ neon looks here!

Yellow isn’t the easiest color to pull off, but both Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Kim rocked the bright hue on the first night of New York Fashion Week. While both rappers wore the exact same canary shade, they accessorized completely differently – giving each of their ensembles a completely unique feel.

Nicki celebrated the start of NYFW by attending E!, ELLE & IMG’s kick-off party on Sept. 5. She arrived wearing a black bodysuit under a bright yellow blazer made by Off-White. She paired the cleavage-baring look with leather over-the-knee heeled boots, chunky jewelry and a pink cross-body bag.

The “Barbie Tingz” hitmaker added contrast to the look with the help of a neon pink wig which was styled into loose curls. Her beauty look was also on point with sharp eyeliner, a glossy nude lip and a peach eyeshadow.

Lil’ Kim was equally stylish in a low-cut bustier under a short coat dress in the same sunny hue. She was spotted in the bright outfit while introducing the new VFILES Yellow Label Line by designer Paul Cupo at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. Kim’s look was more monochromatic than Nicki’s due to her yellow wig and sheer tights. The ensemble was completed with metallic peep toe heels and a “B” necklace. Her makeup look was achieved with nude lipgloss, heavy contour and brown eyeshadow. She also sported sharp yellow nails.

TBH, we think both of these women totally nailed their stylish looks, but we want to know what YOU think. Vote below to let us know which rapper’s NYFW look you’re feeling more!