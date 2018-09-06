‘RHOBH’s Lisa Vanderpump Already Clashing With Denise Richards: ‘She’s A Bitch’

Filming hasn’t even started on the new season of ‘RHOBH’ and already there’s bad blood. We’ve got details on how Lisa Vanderpump already thinks new cast member Denise Richards is an ‘entitled bitch.’

This could be one of the cattiest seasons ever on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as the cast — in particular the show’s longtime star Lisa Vanderpump — are already seething over the show’s newest addition, actress Denise Richards. The 57-year-old has been with the RHOBH from the very beginning and reportedly feels that Denise is going to try to dethrone her as the lead Housewife. “Lisa is fuming over Denise joining the cast and the two of them are definitely going to be going at it,” a source tells RadarOnline.

“Lisa has been the head honcho since the show started and she is appalled to hear that Denise is already barking orders over such things as her trailer and her wardrobe,” the insider revealed. “She feels like Denise is trying to dethrone her and really just thinks that Denise is an entitled bitch!” While the 47-year-old still has steady work as an actress, it’s mainly in TV movies or straight to video films. The site says that the RHOBH cast thinks she just needs extra money and is doing the show to up her profile and get some extra coin. “The girls just think that Denise seems to just really need a paycheck, bad,” the source added. The site reported previously that Denise signed a whopping $1 million salary to be on the show’s upcoming season. “The other ladies are pissed off about it,” Radar’s source said.

TMZ reported last month that Denise’ ex-husband Charlie Sheen cut child support to the mother of his two daughters Sam, 14, Lola, 13, from $55,000 per month to $25,000, as he claimed his income was drastically cut when he sold his profit participation rights to Two and a Half Men. His monthly income reportedly dropped from $600,000 to $167,000, while he claimed to have $12 million in debts.

Other than the child support cut, Denise is having a great 2018. In addition to joining RHOBH, she’s reportedly engaged to boyfriend of one year Aaron Phypers. Not only that, he’s going to be cheering on her on-screen antics with the other ladies. “She and Aaron are extremely happy, and he’s definitely game with her on-camera persona,” a source told PEOPLE. “He’s on board with the drama that the show might bring, and Denise is a total pro with this. She’s done it before and knows how to navigate life on and off camera even when the show gets blurred with reality. He seems to care for her in a real way and is up for whatever she throws at him and vice versa. They’re a good team.” Aw!