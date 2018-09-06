Chris Watts’ Alleged Mistress Claims He Was Violent During Sex: He Turned Into ‘A Different Person’

A woman claiming to be alleged Colorado killer Chris Watts’ mistress has come forward to allege that they had a ‘violent’ sexual relationship. We have more of the chilling details here.

An anonymous woman claiming to be alleged killer Chris Watts‘ mistress spoke to Radar Online about the “animalistic” and “violent” sex she allegedly had with the man accused of killing his pregnant wife and two daughters. Radar describes the woman as a brunette stylist in her 30s who “bears an uncanny resemblance to Watts’ late wife, Shanann, 34.” She claims that she allegedly had a six-week affair with Watts, 33, in May and June of this year after meeting him on Tinder.

Watts, according to his alleged mistress, reportedly liked rough sex, and it scared her. “He would put his hands on my throat during intercourse,” the anonymous woman claims. “Now that I know who he is, it gives me the chills! I can’t even think about it. He had a rape fantasy. He was very kinky.”

The woman says she lives about 30 miles away from Watts’ home in Frederick, Colorado, and that throughout their casual relationship he “charmed her with dates at a pizza joint and Chick-fil-A.” They reportedly saw each other two or three times a week, and she noticed that he was “sneaking around.” She didn’t find it weird, though.

“He seemed normal at first,” she said. “He didn’t strike me as violent or strange. Nothing about him alarmed me until he tried to choke me. That freaked me out. When we had sex, it was very animalistic. He just zoned out into a different person. He wasn’t the kind of guy who would cuddle and watch a movie.” Their alleged hookups ended when she felt that he was “using her for sex.”

Watts confessed to cheating in his arrest affidavit, which you can see HERE, but this appears to be a different woman than the one described in the docs. Watts confessed that he had been “actively involved in an affair with a co-worker” — not someone he met on Tinder — before allegedly murdering his pregnant wife, and two young daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, on August 13. Chris had previously denied the affair, but eventually admitted to it during an official two-day investigation, according to the affidavit.

Watts was charged with nine felony counts in his family’s death: two counts of first degree murder of a child under 12 while in a position of trust, three counts of tampering with bodies, and one count of unlawfully terminating a pregnancy, and more. Watts confessed to allegedly strangling his wife after allegedly catching her strangling one of their daughters, while the other was sprawled out on her bed. He told police that he moved their bodies to his work site, stuffing the girls into an oil drum, and burying his wife nearby. Watts’ case has not yet gone to court.