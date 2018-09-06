Bella Thorne Slams Asia Argento For ‘Victim Shaming’ Jimmy Bennett: ‘I’m Disgusted’
Bella Thorne blasted Asia Argento in a series of tweets on Sept. 5 after the Italian actress claimed Jimmy Bennett allegedly ‘sexually attacked’ her, just weeks after Jimmy accused her of the same thing.
Bella Thorne tweeted our sister site Deadline’s story regarding Asia Argento’s allegations against Jimmy Bennett, 22, and wrote, “I’m disgusted. No longer want to be apart of the
#metoo movement. Jimmy was a young kid. This is gross.” The 20-year-old actress followed up with, “If this is what the me too movement is going to be about now I’m not here for it.” She also added: “Victim shaming. Just awful.”
Bella’s defense of Jimmy is because when Asia launched “Phase Two” of the #MeToo movement on Sept. 5, she called out Jimmy for an alleged sexual attack. Asia is adamant that she “never initiated an inappropriate sexual contact with a minor, but rather she was attacked by Bennett and might even be suffering the fallback of a smear campaign by those already accused who have a vested interested in their accusers being denied credibility,” according to the statement from Asia’s attorney, Mark Jay Heller.
