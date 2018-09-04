12 Stars Who Look Sexy While Rocking PVC Pants: Kylie Jenner & More

The weather’s hot, but these stars are looking cool in PVC! Take a cue from Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and more celebs who slay in vinyl pants.

We’re still in the sticky last days of summer, but the brutal heat isn’t stopping stars like Kylie Jenner from wearing a little pleather! Kylie recently went full Barbie for an upcoming Kylie Cosmetics photoshoot, as she shared in a series of cute pics on Instagram. Her outfit was simple, but stunning — a white bra top and bubblegum-pink PVC jeans! It’s just insane that she could wear those pants and look that good in them after giving birth mere months ago!

Kylie’s big sister, Kourtney Kardashian, has also figured out that vinyl’s not just for the turntable. She recently wore a positively wild outfit for a “casual” night with best friend Larsa Pippen in Hollywood that would look more at home at a rave than at Craig’s. The outfit consisted of a neon yellow bra, a paper-thin tank top, and high-waisted, oversized, black PVC trousers.

Miley Cyrus spent a good chunk of her wild phase wearing PVC and pleather outfits. Seriously; it was almost impressive how many PVC dresses and pants squeaked into her closet. While her nude two-piece that she wore for her truly terrible duet with Robin Thicke at the VMAs is the first outfit to come to mind, let’s give her credit for a cute one. We’re low-key obsessed with an outfit she wore to a BBC Radio 1 taping in London in 2013: a pair of sleek, black PVC leggings, a black jacket with a fur collar, and checkered oxfords. Cutie!

For pics of sexy stars wearing latex pants, like Bella Hadid, Ashley Tisdale, Gisele Bundchen, and more, scroll through our gallery above. Everyone seriously looks so stunning!