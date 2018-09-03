Cassandra Ferguson: 5 Things To Know About The Stunning Single Mom On ‘BiP’

Cassandra Ferguson is shaking things up as the new cast member on ‘Bachelor In Paradise.’ So, who is Cassandra? You’ve definitely seen her before. Here’s what you should know about her!

Cassandra Ferguson, 26, has officially arrived in Mexico, everyone! The gorgeous lady has joined the cast of Bachelor In Paradise season 5, which airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. She’s hoping for a chance at love while she’s in Mexico. Will she find it? Time will tell. Check out these key facts to know about Cassandra below as she searches for everlasting love amongst other Bachelor Nation alums.

1. Cassandra’s from Juan Pablo Galavis’s season of The Bachelor! Cassandra went home during the sixth episode of the infamous season 18. She then appeared on the second season of Bachelor In Paradise, so she’s no stranger to the show! Now she’s back again for Bachelor In Paradise season 5 for another shot at love. Possibly with Eric Bigger!

2. She’s a single mom! Cassandra has an adorable son named Trey, who is now 7 years old. His father is former Detroit Pistons player Rodney Stuckey. The couple got engaged in 2014, but they ultimately called it quits.

3. She’s dated Bachelor Nation alums in the past. While a cast member on Bachelor In Paradise season 2, Cassandra started dating Justin Reich. While they left Paradise as a couple, they had broken up before the reunion special. Cassandra also previously dated Bachelor In Paradise alum Jonathan Holloway.

4. She’s a former NBA dancer. Cassandra once danced for the Detroit Pistons. Now she’s a makeup artist, according to her Instagram page. She now lives in Michigan.

5. She loves to travel! Cassandra has taken amazing trips all over the globe to Paris, Barcelona, Thailand, and more. She frequently posts amazing photos on Instagram of the places she’s gone! Oh, the places she’ll go!