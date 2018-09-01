Did Sofia Richie Get A Boob Job As A Gift For Her 20th Birthday? Plastic Surgeon Speaks

Sofia Richie appeared to have grown in chest size when she stepped out in Malibu wearing a sexy black crop top and now there’s speculation on whether or not the beauty had a recent boob job.

Sofia Richie, 20, looked gorgeous on Aug. 31 when she stepped out in a black crop top and matching black mini skirt as she attended Nobu in Malibu and she even appeared to have a bigger chest! The brunette beauty fueled rumors that she had a boob job when she wore the revealing outfit and it could have been a recent birthday gift to herself or from her boyfriend Scott Disick.

Dr. Daniel Barrett, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon in Beverly Hills spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about what he thinks. “It definitely does look like Sofia Richie had a breast augmentation based on her latest photos, compared with those from her past,” he said. “She has very likely undergone a breast augmentation and with what looks like a rounded silicone implant. Her upper projection and cleavage is a dead giveaway. At 20-years-old it’s extremely unlikely this would have been a growth spurt of any sort. The sizing, positioning and shaping is very much in line with what an implant result looks like.”

If Sofia did indeed get a boob job, she most likely will be flaunting it on her social media. She is known for posting incredible photos of herself, including a recent bikini pic that showed off her amazing figure. Perhaps she want to do whatever she can to impress Scott since his ex Kourtney Kardashian is single again!

We’ll keep an eye out to see if Sofia posts any more pics that show off her possibly enhanced assets. Whether she went under the knife or not, she always knows how to look her best and her body confidence seems to shine through every time!