Tess Holiday is breaking barriers and stereotypes by appearing on the cover of ‘Cosmo’ UK, and fans are praising the mag and the model for the empowering shot!

Tess Holiday, 33, is our idol! The model and author of the book The Not So Subtle Art of Being A Fat Girl: Loving The Skin You’re In is on the October cover of Cosmopolitan UK, and she looks gorgeous in a green satin bodysuit. Showing off her cleavage and her colorful tattoos, she’s blowing a kiss to her fans…and her haters. Tess wrote on Instagram on August 29, “Phew, I’m literally a COSMO GIRL!! Can’t believe I’m saying that! 😭😭 Thank you @cosmopolitanuk & @farrahstorr for this incredible opportunity 🙏🏻 If I saw a body like mine on this magazine when I was a young girl, it would have changed my life & hope this does that for some of y’all 💕 Issue hits stands 8/31! 🎉🎉🎉🎉 Photo by the incredible @wattsupphoto

#effyourbeautystandards.”

Unfortunately, not everyone was impressed with Tess and her groundbreaking cover. News personality Piers Morgan said, “As Britain battles an ever-worsening obesity crisis, this is the new cover of Cosmo. Apparently we’re supposed to view it as a ‘huge step forward for body positivity.’ What a load of old baloney.” He continued to criticize, “This cover is just as dangerous & misguided as celebrating size zero models.”

Tess actually responded to Piers, saying, “To everyone saying I’m a burden to the British health care system, I’m american so you don’t have to worry about my fat ass. Worry about what horrible people you are by whining about how me being on the cover of a glossy magazine impacts your small minded life.” We love her confidence!