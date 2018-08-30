Taylor Swift Gushes Over Joe Alwyn At Secret Concert: I ‘Found Love Throughout All The Noise’

Get ready to swoon, Swifties. Taylor Swift seemed to give props to BF Joe Alwyn at a recent, intimate concert in Chicago when talking about her ‘Reputation’ album, and we are digging the confession.

“[I] think there was a bit of a bait-and-switch that happened with his album when we put out ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and we’re like, ‘Guys, this album is gonna be one thing.’ And when the album came out, it’s legitimately an album about finding love throughout all the noise,” Taylor Swift revealed during an intimate concert for a select group of superfans. The singer also performed several of her hit songs and seemed to be opening up about her BF, something she has rarely done in recent years.

While she didn’t mention Joe Alwyn directly, it’s pretty safe to say she’s talking about the British actor who she has been romantically involved with since late 2016. Tay and Joe are notoriously private about their relationship and have only been seen together a handful of times, but that didn’t stop the “Delicate” singer from seemingly singing his praises. “If you can find something real in spite of a bad reputation, then isn’t that what matters the most to you? And doesn’t it matter the most to you that you know who your real friends are now?”

While neither Taylor or Joe have officially confirmed the relationship they gave Instagram followers a big hint back in May. The couple posted nearly identical photos, just one day apart, standing next to a large cactus. “Fact: I’ve never been more excited about a tour than I am about this one. And it starts TOMORROW. Also, not even remotely tour related, but today I met a cactus,” Taylor captioned the snap. Since then, Joe has been spotted several times in the audience at her Reputation tour. Which, we might add, she is slaying! Taylor recently had Tim McGraw and Faith Hill join her onstage at her Nashville stop, and of course Taylor’s BFF’s Karlie Kloss and Blake Lively made sure to show up and support their girl. Taylor will be touring in the U.S. until Oct. 6, then she heads to Australia. Hopefully Tay Tay has more tour surprises up her sleeve!