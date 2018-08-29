A man went on live TV on Aug. 28 and claimed he had alleged 10-month affair with Chris Watts before Chris allegedly killed his pregnant wife and two daughters. The alleged lover also claimed he met Chris’ kids!

Chris Watts, 33, admitted to an affair with a co-worker, according to his arrest affidavit, and now an unidentified man has come forward to allege he had a sexual relationship with Chris. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous and whose claims have not been verified, went on the air during Ashleigh Banfield’s Crime & Justice show on Aug. 28 and claimed he had an alleged sexual relationship with Chris for 10 months before Chris allegedly killed his pregnant wife, Shan’ann, 34, and two young daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in Aug. 2018. Chris and the man allegedly met on the app called MeetMe. “He messaged me,” the man alleged on the show. “It all seemed very innocent at first. On the profile, it didn’t have a last name or anything. It just had his last initial. He was listed as straight and not bi or homosexual, so I was kind of off put by it and then we talked for a while and he just told me he wasn’t truly out or comfortable being out.”

Chris and the man allegedly met in person soon after connecting on MeetMe. “The first time we met he came over to the place I was staying in Loveland, Colorado, which is a pretty much a neighboring town to Frederick,” Chris’ alleged gay lover said. “It was clear that he was interested in me and attracted to me.” The man claims he was intimate with Chris that night, and they had an off and off sexual relationship for 10 months until April 2018.

The unidentified man said that Chris told him about his children, but did not say he was still married initially. The man alleged “there was some point in late January or early February that I met up with him and I got in his Ford pickup, and he had his daughters with him, and the oldest pretty much spilled the beans that he was still married. She asked him… I’m sorry I’m so nervous. She asked him if she could sleep with him and mommy tonight.”

The alleged lover also claimed that Chris claimed Shan’ann was “verbally and emotionally abusive” and they “didn’t have sex anymore,” according to Radar Online. He continued: “He told me he didn’t love her. She didn’t love him. I knew something was wrong at home. If nothing was wrong, he wouldn’t have pursued me.”

Chris is currently facing 9 charges, including counts of first-degree murder for the killings of his wife and two daughters. Chris claimed in his arrest warrant affidavit that he allegedly strangled Shan’ann in a rage after he saw her allegedly strangle Celeste while Bella was “sprawled out on her bed and blue.” The bodies of the two little girls were found stuffed inside oil tanks near a worksite, and Shan’ann’s body was found buried nearby. “I hope he gets convicted and I hope he stays in prison for the rest of his life,” the man told Ashleigh on Crime & Justice.