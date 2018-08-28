Cardi B Reportedly Posts X-Rated Sex Video On Instagram With Offset Pleasuring Her & Fans Flip

Cardi B and Offset celebrated their 6-week post baby milestone with a PDA video that has fans riled up! — She’s facing backlash for the video, which fans claim shows Offset pleasuring her. Now, she’s speaking out!

It’s been six weeks since Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 26, welcomed their daughter, Kulture into the world. — A milestone that also marked the couple’s green light to get down in the bedroom. So, Cardi posted a short VIDEO, where Offset appears to slip his hand down her pants. “When that 6 weeks up,” she captioned the Instagram story video, which reports claim was later deleted. But, it’s the internet, which means that video somewhere, somehow, lives on.

As soon as the video hit the internet, fans pounced on the couple with accusations that Cardi shared too much. Some fans even alleged that Offset performed certain sexual moves on her in the video. “Cardi really filmed herself getting fingered by Offset,” one fan tweeted. However, when Cardi caught wind of that rumor, she replied to the Twitter user to set the record straight. “I wasn’t getting fingered i had LETHER SHORTS ON …. but i wish i was,” Cardi replied, adding that she was “very very horny” at the time. She later added in a separate tweet: “I DO W.E THE F–K I WANT .I NEVER CLAIMED TO BE AN ANGEL!” — She’s got a point.

The video, which we happened to catch in real time before it was removed, also featured Offset grabbing Cardi’s face for a sweet kiss. She donned her long pink and blonde hair during her intimate time with her hubby, which was the same do’ she posed nude in. Around the same time the X-rated video went live, Offset posted a completely nude photo of Cardi with just her hands covering her private parts. And, we have to say, her post baby body looks amazing!

I wasn’t getting fingered i had LETHER SHORTS ON …. but i wish i was :/I was very very horny 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 https://t.co/URrZanIB7T — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2018

Cardi followed suit and posted a second nude photo of herself in the same setting, just a different pose. “I DO WHAT I LIKE,” she captioned the photo, quoting lyrics from her hit, “I do.”

The video controversy came after Cardi went on IG Live, where she got candid about her post baby body. Dressed in a black bra and matching panties, Cardi showed thousands of viewers her “love handles” and “extra skin” from her pregnancy. Cardi then admitted that she may get liposuction because she doesn’t have time to work out — a task she said she’s never been the type to do in the past.