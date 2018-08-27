Kamil Nicalek: 5 Things To Know About The Sexy Stud Coming To ‘BiP’

Another week, another hot contestant arrives on ‘Bachelor In Paradise.’ The very attractive Kamil Nicalek will be heading to Mexico to shake things up. Here’s what you should know about him!

Kamil Nicalek, 30, is taking his super sexy self to Bachelor In Paradise in hopes of connecting with a special lady. Kamil is a Bachelor Nation alum, but you might be asking yourself: who is Kamil? Well, have no fear. We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Kamil!

1. Kamil is from Becca’s season of The Bachelorette! Kamil first made jaws hit the floor when he stepped out of the limo at the start of season 14 of The Bachelorette. Unfortunately, Kamil was sent home on night one, so we didn’t get the chance to know him that well. But now he’s back, and we’re beyond thrilled Kamil is on BiP.

2. Kamil was reportedly hesitant about doing Bachelor In Paradise. Thankfully, his friends convinced him to go to Mexico this season! “The producers kept calling me and I said, “No, I can’t go, I can’t go,’” Kamil told The Photo News. “The Bachelorette was so horrific for me, I didn’t want to get embarrassed even more. But my friends said, ‘You should do it.’ I called them back. I was supposed to be part of the original cast, but because I put them off, I’ll first appear in the third or fourth episode.”

3. He’s a model, works in real estate, and is a fitness guru. Kamil works in Monroe, New York. In addition to real estate, Kamil is employed by Wilhemina Models. He’s always posts very steamy and often shirtless photos on his Instagram page.

4. He is a Polish immigrant. Kamil was born in Poland and moved to the United States with his parents when he was 5 years old, according to his ABC bio. He was able to learn English by watching cartoons.

5. Kamil has appeared in Men’s Fitness and Men’s Health! Kamil has been in the fitness industry for over 15 years. In the magazines, he’s frequently showing effective workout techniques. “I have specific knowledge on how to incorporate nutrition with proper exercise to create a program suitable for every individual,” Kamil writes on his official website, FitwithKam. “Whether you are a beginner or an elite athlete, I create custom diet plans and workout plans to fit your needs. My diet and workout plans are not for a bodybuilder aesthetic. My goal is to create a pleasing healthy looking physique that is attainable naturally!”