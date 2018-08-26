Karlie Kloss Slams Feud Rumors By Going To Taylor Swift’s Concert – BFFs Again?

Kaylor fans can all take a sigh of relief because Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift are DEFINITELY still friends! The model was spotted at the ‘Reputation’ show in Nashville!

There’s no bad blood here! After years of speculation that Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift are no longer friends, the model proved the rumors were completely untrue by cheering the “Delicate” singer on at her Reputation tour stop in Nashville.

Karlie made it known that she was at her pal’s show by sharing backstage footage from the concert. In the first clip, she tells her followers to guess where she is while she rides a golf cart through the back of a stadium. She then pointed out how loud the crowd was from backstage. But like any true bestie of Miss Swift, Karlie posted a video of the singer performing her opening number, “…Ready For It?” along with the caption, “YASSSS @TaylorSwift” with a bunch of hand clapping emojis. Now that’s what I call a friend!

Since Taylor’s shows always have tens of thousands of concertgoers there, plenty of people spotted the Victoria’s Secret model and took videos of her filming Taylor from the audience during “Dress.” Some fans on Twitter also pointed out that Karlie was standing with Abigail Anderson, aka Taylor’s best friend since their freshman year of high school, and that never would have flied if there had been a Kaylor fall out.

“One of my biggest takeaways from last night, besides Taylor slaying us all to heaven and back, is that Karlie was in Club Olivia with Taylor’s oldest & most loyal friend ~ and if things “weren’t great between the girls” we all know Abigail would NOT be having any of it,” @silentdreamers_ tweeted. But not only was Karlie standing with Abigail, she even made an appearance on her Instagram story!

Taylor singing dress to karlie saved my life pic.twitter.com/1LUSrhJo43 — 𝕱𝖎𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆 (@harrysldimple) August 26, 2018

Fans have been worried about the status of Kaylor ever since the “Bad Blood” hitmaker omitted Karlie from the Junior Jewels t-shirt she wore in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video that included names of best friends like Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, and Gigi Hadid. Then, people thought the model shaded her pal by captioning an Instagram post with “Swish Swish” which is the name of Katy Perry‘s diss track about Taylor.

People also noticed that the 10-time Grammy winner wasn’t among the friends Karlie FaceTimed about her engagement to Joshua Kushner and that Taylor didn’t like her friend’s engagement announcement on Instagram. A photo also recently surfaced of Karlie hanging out with Diane Von Furstenberg and Taylor’s ex Harry Styles which just seemed to solidify that their friendship was over.

However, Karlie’s been asked about her friendship with the pop star and warned fans in a March interview with The New York Times, “Don’t believe everything you read.” The NYT also noted that the pair “continue to be good friends, and they talk frequently.” Hey, just because their relationship isn’t as public as it used to be, doesn’t mean they aren’t still BFFs!