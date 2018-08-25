Trevor Heitmann: 5 Things To Know About Gamer Who Killed Himself & A Mother & Daughter In Car Crash

YouTube gamer Trevor Heitmann tragically killed himself and a mother and daughter on Aug. 23 when he fatally crashed his car after speeding on an interstate. Here’s what you should know.

Trevor Heitmann, an 18-year-old YouTube gamer, shocked everyone when he killed himself and an innocent mother and daughter on Aug. 23 after speeding in the wrong direction on Interstate 805 in San Diego and ultimately crashing his $200k sports car. The car sadly collided with an SUV that held mother, Aileen Pizarro, 43, and her 12-year-old daughter, Aryana Pizarro, who were locals of the area. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, fans of Trevor and his popular gaming channel, think the tragedy was a result of the teen wanting to commit suicide after struggling with mental health. Here’s everything you need to know about the online star.

1.) He had almost 900, 000 subscribers on YouTube. Trevor, who went by the name “McSkillet” online, also had hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter proving he was a powerful force in the YouTube gaming community.

2.) He was known as the King of Skins for designing and selling custom gaming content. The skins were used for the purpose of changing the look of the characters in the game, Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

3.) After reportedly getting banned by game owners, he stopped updating his channel. Trevor allegedly got banned from Counter Strike: Global Offensive’s owners, Valve, earlier this year over gambling that involved custom content. The ban is reportedly what led to part of his depression due to the financial losses it brought. At the time of his death, he hadn’t uploaded a new video for almost six months.

4.) His car was reportedly involved in another incident right before the fatal crash. Officer Jake Sanchez, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol, said he believes that Trevor’s car smashed through a gate at an elementary school earlier on the same day of the crash before also breaking a school window.

5.) After making a name for himself in the gaming community, he grew a large fortune. Trevor had a skin estimate that was worth around $100, 000, according to the Mirror, but other sales and the large audience of his YouTube channel, most likely made him much more. The financial success allowed him to purchase extravagant things like the McLaren sports car he was driving at the time of the crash. He previously showed off the vehicle in a video online.