T.I. & Tiny: Why He’s ‘Sexually’ Frustrated While She’s Off Traveling Without Him

Patience is a virtue, but T.I. seems to be missing it when his wife Tiny is on the road! See why he’s wanting some alone time with her now more than ever.

T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, have an on-again, off-again, relationship that never fails to keep us guessing, but right now, the pair are very on. In fact, T.I. cannot seem to get enough of his lady! The “Whatever You Like” rapper has been getting less love in the bedroom these days, due to Tiny’s hectic schedule, and he’s not happy about it. “T.I. has been sexually frustrated lately because Tiny‘s busy schedule has left little room for romance. T.I. is a man with needs and he fell in love with Tiny because they had amazing chemistry together. When they first hooked up, they made love nonstop daily, but with busy careers and family, all that has changed,” a source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

With Tiny’s jam-packed schedule, her man has been left wanting more. “T.I. finds himself constantly trying to work in some alone time with Tiny and it gets challenging. She travels a lot for work and is always busy with the kids, which leaves T.I. alone and thirsty for her affection. TI loves Tiny a lot but something has to change because he wants more Tiny in the bedroom asap!” the source added. HollywoodLife reached out to reps of both stars but did not immediately receive a response.

Judging from Tiny’s social media pages, she DOES have her hands full. The Xscape singer has been hitting the stage with her bandmates, and she shared a special moment from their August 19, show! “Doing what I love & making great memories with my girls @therealtamikascott & @iamlatocha” she said in the post. Don’t worry though – she still makes time for her man when she can! Just look at the adorable family photo she posted from a recent spa day! Not only was Tiny’s daughter out for a day of pampering, but daddy T.I. tagged along too!

While Tiny keeps killing it with her live shows and endless business endeavors, T.I. just might have to exercise some patience when it comes to sexy time. Tameka is one fierce little lady who’s not slowing her roll anytime soon!