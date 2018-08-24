‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Snooki & Angelina’s Plastic Surgeon Reveals Secrets About Their Boob Jobs

‘Jersey Store’ stars Snooki and Angelina have matching boob jobs from the same plastic surgeon, and now, he is spilling on their surgery and what YOU need to know if you’re thinking about going under the knife.

Dr. Tutela, based in New Jersey, is the board-certified plastic surgeon responsible for both Snooki and Angelina Pivarnick‘s breast implants! You can see his work on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2, which kicked off on August 23! Dr. Tutela told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Angelina actually “reached out via Instagram DM!” Maybe she saw Snooki’s mommy makeover and was super impressed! When she first came in for a consultation, Dr. Tutela says, “We discussed how she felt about her body and how weight gain and weight loss affected the shape of her breasts. It is very common for women who had weight fluctuations or pregnancy and breast-feeding to experience deflated breasts. Many women are unhappy about the shape of their breast because of this.”

So once Angelina decided she would go under the knife, they spoke about how big. “Angelina’s size is high profile 415cc. It is best for women to consult with a board-certified plastic surgeon and breast specialist to get the right size for them. We use a bio dimensional design to come up with a unique and custom fit for each patient based on the dimensions of their own body. This, along with their personal goals, is a great combination to pick an implant that will make them happy.” Cost varies by region of the country, but Dr. Tutela says, “By adding a breast lift to the implant, it usually about doubles the cost of the procedure. My prices here in NJ are a little lower than in NYC due to lower operating room and anesthesia rates. A breast augmentation alone is around $6,500 and a lift with implants can range from $12,000 — $15,000.”

“Recovery is pretty straightforward. Most people take about a week off of work. I ask my patients refrain from exercise for two weeks and heavy lifting for four weeks.” Have you ever heard that you need “new” implants every 10 years? “Implants can last much longer than 10 years. There’s a common misconception that implants need to be changed every 10 years. This is simply not true. However, some patients may experience something like sagging as they continue to age that may inspire another surgery.”