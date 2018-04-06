Snooki’s Mommy Makeover — Plastic Surgery She Got Before ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion & The Doc Who Did It

Snooki looks hot on the ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ reunion show, and now, we’re breaking down all the work she had done!

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is wild and crazy, and that’s one of the reasons we love her! She looks amazing 5 years after the original Jersey Shore finale. On the Family Vacation reunion, which premiered on April 5, the other cast-mates joked about her “new face.” Nicole hasn’t been shy about her trips to see a cosmetic plastic surgeon. Her to-go guy is Dr. John Paul Tutela, who gave her a breast augmentation and gives her occasional botox treatments. Snooki actually documented her boob job via her YouTube channel. She admitted that after having two kids and breastfeeding, her boobs looked like testicals….HA! Oh, Snooki.

Dr. Tutela confirmed that since you gain and lose weight fairly rapidly during pregnancy, and after breastfeeding, breasts can become “saggy”, so you can get a lift and implants. Snooki said she wanted to look “natural and not like a porn star.” Dr. Tutela gave her 405 ccs — which is a full C or a small D cup. Snooki says she wants two more kids, and Dr. Tutela assured her that she can still breast feed after getting implants. He does recommend waiting a little bit after getting an augmentation to get pregnant again, though. “If you get pregnant within the first year of augmentation, it increases the chance of getting stretch marks on your breasts.” Another helpful tip? “Wait to shop for new bras for three to six months after surgery because of the swelling.”

Snooki has also gotten lip injections, though not by Dr. Tutela. Dr. Tutela also sees Snooki’s co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino (for Botox) and his girlfriend Lauren Pesce. Jersey Store star Jenni “JWoww” Farley is also open about getting her breasts done, for the first time when she was 18. She got a touch up in 2015, after having her first baby. She’s a 34F.