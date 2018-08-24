Kailyn Lowry VS Jenelle Evans: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Throw Down Over Kailyn’s Hookup With Javi

Screenshots don’t lie! Jenelle may have deleted her savage tweet to Kailyn, but there’s no hiding this feud. Click here for all the details on their heated exchange!

Kailyn Lowry, 26, and Javi Marroquin, 25, had sex right after his split from Briana DeJesus — but Javi’s ex isn’t the only one with something to say about it! When Briana saw Javi’s shocking confession in a sneak peek of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, she tweeted, “Are you f**king kidding me?!” Then co-star Jenelle Evans, 26, just had to throw in her two cents and it went down on Twitter. “Soooo try to make some other chick jealous by giving your body away again to your ex?” she wrote. And even though she thought better of the tweet and deleted it, fans got screenshots. Yikes! “Ew,” she continued. “#EnoughSaid #NoMorals #NoStandards #JustAThought.” Kailyn couldn’t let those comments slide and clapped right back.

“Awe, Jenelle’s trying to come for me again… that’s cute. What’s up boo?! Your man loves you so much he shared a photo of you spread-eagle for the world to see. Run along. Someone with what? 5 engagements, multiple abortions, 20+ mugshots, doing drugs on national television, etc. can’t come for me. Have a great night. And let me clarify, I always joke about being white trash myself. But when you’ve done all that, you cannot come for me. Period.” Dang, Kailyn — tell Jenelle how you really feel! The reality star held nothing back. And Friday morning, Jenelle returned the favor. “Just keep bringing up my past acting like it’s current. How many times are you going to repeat yourself? We all know my past. I’ve changed and strive to continue that way… but others choose to remain raunchy. #RantOver.”

Phew, you follow that? These two have it out for each other, but Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee thought Kailyn won this Twitter feud. “I will never get on @KailLowry bad side or piss her off,” she said. “Cause her clap back tweets are life and no one could ever compare.”

Awe, Jenelle’s trying to come for me again… that’s cute. What’s up boo?! 😘 @pbandjenelley_1 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) August 23, 2018

your man loves you so much he shared a photo of you spread-eagle for the world to see. Run along. @pbandjenelley_1 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) August 23, 2018

Someone with what? 5 engagements, multiple abortions, 20+ mugshots, doing drugs on national television, etc. can’t come for me. Have a great night. 😊 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) August 23, 2018

