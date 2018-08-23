Victoria Monet, Writer To Ariana Grande, Chris Brown & More, Drops Empowering Video For ‘New Love’

Victoria has her own reasons to smile these days. She tells us her Life After Love Pt. 1, which she released this past February, was about the crushing breakup she went through with an ex-boyfriend, who also acted as her producer. “It was a split both musically and personally,” she admits. But now, as Victoria moves on, she is releasing the follow up to the record. “Part 2 is about the same situation but on the happier side,” she says cheerfully. She hopes fans will take away an important message from the full circle albums. “You’re still alive, you can find yourself, and it takes a lot courage and strength to do that.”

If Victoria looks familiar, you might have seen her slaying the stage while opening Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman tour. “Just watching her is inspiration enough for a couple lifetimes,” Victoria says of Ariana. The singer admits the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer has taught her a few things through their work together. “She’s sweet but she’s also stingy…she’s a boss. People usually don’t know how to balance the two, but she knows how to handle her business as a woman. She’s taught me how to handle certain challenges that pop up,” says Victoria. “I couldn’t ask for a better friend.”

“New Love” is the first single off Victoria’s forthcoming EP due out in September. As the songstress continues penning tracks with the hottest music stars of today, (she’s currently working with Normani Kordei!) Victoria is definitely one to keep tabs on her way to the top. Be sure to watch the full video for “New Love” above!