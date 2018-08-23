Runaway June Had The Best Reaction When Carrie Underwood Invited Them On Her ‘Cry Pretty 360’ Tour

Did somebody order margaritas? The country trio Runaway June had the most epic reaction to Carrie Underwood asking them to open her ‘Cry Pretty 360’ tour next year!

There is such a thing as crying pretty, because the three ladies of Runaway June did it when Carrie Underwood asked them to join her on her upcoming Cry Pretty 360 tour! “It was crazy. It was just the most surreal. We knew we were maybe in the running but we weren’t really sure…” Hannah Mulholland explained to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “Our manager texted us and told us, and I think none of us could believe it for at least the first 10 minutes!” Jennifer Wayne jumped in, “Naomi has the best story ’cause she was already out drinking margaritas…” Sounds like our kinda girl! “I wanted to put out some good energy into the world… so I went to a margarita restaurant with my sisters, and we got the text and I was like, ‘Oh my god!’ So, just margaritas all around. It was so fun,” Naomi Cooke laughed. “Whenever anyone asks us our dream tour, she’s always at the top of our list and it’s actually freaking happening. It’s nuts!”

The trio has been the voices behind several female-dominating hits this last year, including their newest, powerhouse release, “Buy My Own Drinks.” Now, they’re preparing to embark on Carrie’s all-female tour, and continue to spread the girl power! “She’s very, very smart and I think she knows what’s going send a message, and give attention to women in the industry, and so we’re just excited to be a part of it and learn from her,” Hannah added. “We’re also hoping that Carrie let’s us come with her on her workout, so we can find out how she gets those legs!” Jennifer laughed, and Naomi piped in, “We’ll share the secrets!”

But truly, Runaway June is excited for women in country music to all get the representation they deserve, and to stop being pitted against each other. “There’s room for everybody. If one person wins, we all win,” the ladies said. We couldn’t agree more! Listen to Runaway June’s new hit “Buy My Own Drinks,” and be on the lookout for their self-titled, debut EP, out Sept. 7!