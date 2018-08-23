Angelina Jolie Fears She Will Never Be Able To Replace Brad Pitt: He Was ‘Everything’

She’s waged a bitter divorce battle against him, but Angelina Jolie still has fond memories of her relationship with Brad Pitt! Angelina, we’ve learned exclusively, is scared she’ll never get sex that good again!

Look, everyone still has some lingering feelings for their ex after a breakup, don’t pretend it isn’t true. That even goes for Angelina Jolie, who, despite filing for divorce from Brad Pitt, can’t deny that he’s sexy as hell. She’s no longer in love with her soon-to-be ex-husband, but he’s still going to miss him — in more ways than one, a source close to the Maleficent star told us. HollywoodLife reached out to Angelina’s rep for comment on this story, but did not immediately hear back.

“As angry as Angie still is she does admit that Brad was the best sex she’s ever had. Even though Brad’s the last thing she wants to be thinking about when it comes to her sex life, she just can’t help it because he was everything to her,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Okay, understandable. She was in a relationship with one of the hottest dudes alive for over a decade! Though things didn’t work out between him, they’ll still have that lifelong connection — especially because they share six children.

You would think that Angelina’s recent behavior in their custody battle would mean that she’s over and done with Brad. She asked a judge to speed up their divorce proceedings, which have been going on for more than a year, so that it could be finalized by December 2018. In her documents, she’s claimed that Brad hasn’t paid sufficient child support, while he countered that he allegedly gave her $8 million.

Still, she’s only human. The source says that it’s actually more than just that good lovin’ that has her thinking about Brad. “It wasn’t just that their physical attraction was so strong, they had a soul connection and Angie fears she will never find that again,” they told us. But she’s still going to try her damndest. “Sex has been the last thing on Angie’s mind for a very long time,” they continued. “But she’s slowly finding herself again.

“Angie is ready to get her groove back and interested in finding a lover, someone she can meet up with when Brad has the kids. It would strictly be for no-strings-attached fun, not someone who would ever meet her kids or be a part of her life in any sort of public way.”

Scandalous! Prior to Brad, Angelina was apparently all about hooking up and having fun, not monogamy. The source said that she kept her two lives — being a mother and a lover — separate for a long time, until Brad came along. She may be going back to that again. “Unless she finds a love like she had with Brad, she’s very resigned to being single forever. She says that she’s not interested in a relationship; she has way too much to deal with already. There’s no one special in her life right now.”