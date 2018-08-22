Kim Kardashian Vs. Larsa Pippen: Which MILF Looks Hotter Baring Her Abs In Sexy Bikini?

BFFs Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen seem to be competing for the hottest MILF title after they posted sexy bikini pictures just a few hours apart on Aug. 22! Judge for yourself.

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Larsa Pippen, 44, have a lot in common. Both are reality television personalities, have three children or more and, in an Aug. 21 Instagram photo, even showed off their matching swimsuit wedgies! But the mommy BFFs took to their respective Instagram accounts to post separate bikini pictures on Aug. 22 and you could almost say they’re both vying for the hottest MILF of the day title! Larsa appeared to kick off the contest, posing by her stairwell in a hot red Coca-Cola-inspired bikini by Kith. She captioned the selfie, “Spending the day with the kids in the pool. I can’t believe school starts next week.” Three hours later Kim posted an equally sexy photo of herself sitting on hubby Kanye West’s lap in a black bandeau and thong-style bikini. She captioned the photo, “On vacay he just likes to sleep but I got him out for 5 mins for a pic.”

Is Larsa, a former The Real Housewives of Miami star, trying to match Kim’s headline-worthy bikini selfies? As we told you on Aug. 17, Larsa’s derriere appears to be significantly bigger these days, compared to a butt shot from 2012. So she could be moving in that direction, as she flaunts her curvier figure.

It’s not surprising the besties would have coordinating feeds! Kim and Larsa both appeared on each other’s Instagram pages on Aug. 21. Kim posted a picture of her and Larsa strolling on a Miami beach, prying their metallic swimsuits by Minimale Animale from their voluptuous booties. Kim went with the brand’s Lucid Shimmer Top and The Wall Street Shimmer Brief, while Larsa opted for the Shimmer collection’s one-piece. “Best friends that pick wedgies together stay besties for life! ✨🤑✨,” Kim captioned the cheeky photo. Meanwhile, Larsa posted a bathroom selfie of them in their vacay outfits on the same day.

So, who do you think is the hottest MILF? Personally, we think it’s a tie. But really, no one can beat Kanye’s beach attire, which included the slides he wore to 2Chainz’s Aug.18 wedding.