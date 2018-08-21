Makayla Phillips: 5 Things To Know About The Insanely Talented 16-Year-Old Singer On ‘AGT’

Makayla Phillips will be performing again on the Aug. 21 episode of ‘AGT’ in the second round of the live shows. Before she hits the stage, here’s what you should know about the 16-year-old powerhouse!

Makayla Phillips captivated us after her America’s Got Talent audition. The 16-year-old is back once again for the live shows, and you know she’s going to bring it. It’s been a while since we’ve seen her, so you might be asking yourself: who is Makayla Phillips? Well, you’re going to need to remember that name. She’s going to be around for a long time. Check out these 5 key facts about the singer as the season 13 quarterfinals get underway!

1. Makayla received one of the coveted Golden Buzzers! Heidi Klum gave Makayla her Golden Buzzer after the then 15-year-old sang a gorgeous rendition of Demi Lovato’s “Warrior.” Heidi couldn’t stop raving over Makayla. “I think you are absolutely incredible,” Heidi said. That’s when she pressed the Golden Buzzer!

2. Demi is one of Makayla’s musical inspirations. Makayla tweeted a sweet message to the singer, who is currently recovering from an alleged overdose, on her 26th birthday: “Thank you for making incredible music! You’ve always had such a big impact on me and I wish you nothing but the best!”

3. She auditioned for other notable reality shows. She tried out for both American Idol and The Voice, but she was too young for both of them, she told Talent Recap. Those audition led her to AGT! “I had been watching it forever and I always remembered wanting to be on that stage,” Makayla said. “After being turned down so many times, it really just lit the fire and made me so excited to run after it.”

4. Her parents are her role models. Makayla’s parents were by her side when she received the Golden Buzzer. “They inspire me every day to grow, to see the positives in everyone and everything, which helps me through difficult times and to find the beauty in everyday life. They have given so much to help me pursue my dreams,” she told the San Diego Union Tribune.

5. She posts beautiful performances on her YouTube page. From original songs to covers of songs by Kehlani, Beyonce, and Twenty One Pilots, Makayla is constantly proving that she has such range!