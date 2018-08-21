Taylor Smith immediately knew shoving her friend, Jordan Holgerson, off that 60-foot-tall-bridge was a mistake, as an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY tells us Taylor was in tears after Jordan hit the water!

Jordan Holgerson, 16, is lucky to be alive, and knowing how close her friend came to dying may haunt Taylor Smith, 18, the woman who shoved her, for the rest of her life. She clearly knew what she did was wrong, judging by her reaction right after sending Jordan falling to the river sixty-feet below. “I was at the bottom of the Moulton Falls Bridge when Jordan was pushed off the bridge by Taylor,” an eyewitness who’s a friend of both girls EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “I saw Jordan falling and a group of us immediately ran over to help her. Jordan was in total shock and she was very quiet, but she wasn’t crying. I think she was too much in shock to realize what had happened.”

“When Taylor saw how horribly Jordan fell,” the eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com, “she rushed down to the bottom of the bridge where Jordan landed and Taylor burst into tears… it was obvious how terrible she felt right away. After Jordan was taken to the hospital, Taylor went directly to the hospital, but she was told to leave before we could see Jordan.”

The terrifying incident became a horrible viral video, and the “thud” heard when Jordan hits the water is stomach-turning. New footage of the incident is pretty damning, as it shows Jordan begging Taylor not to push her off the bridge. “Just go. Promised you would do it…I don’t care,” Taylor is heard saying in new footage that came out nearly two weeks after the incident. “I don’t care. I’d jump in there to save you if anything happens. Jordan, I got you.”

Taylor initially said that Jordan “asked me to give her a push,” and this new footage contradicts what she told Good Morning America on Aug. 10. However, she did say she went to the hospital after the incident, just like what the eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com. “I got asked to leave, I wasn’t allowed to see her. I never intended to hurt her, ever. I’m really sorry it turned out that way. I just pray she heals.”

In the fall – which was akin to hitting concrete – Jordan broke six ribs, punctured both lungs, suffered multiple internal injuries and was left with a mass behind her windpipe. “At first, I didn’t really want Taylor to get in trouble,” Jordan told NBC News. “But now that I’ve thought about it more, I’m kind of wanting her to sit in jail and think about at least what she did.”