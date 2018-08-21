Tiffany Haddish & Nicki Minaj Fight Over Who’s The Better Solo Artist From 5th Harmony

An unintended feud of the night during the 2018 VMAs erupted between Tiffany Haddish and Nicki Minaj over who is the best solo artist from Fifth Harmony. We’ve got the details.

Nicki Minaj has been feuding with seemingly everyone lately and she can now add comedienne Tiffany Haddish to her list. The Girls Trip star did the opening monologue with Kevin Hart at the 2018 MTV VMAS and brought up Camila Cabello‘s slew of Moonman nominations. She joked about how the singer is a massive solo star now and how the rest of the girls from the now on hiatus Fifth Harmony are nowhere to be found. “For those of you watching at home — hi, Fifth Harmony!” Tiff clowned, making light of the fact that none of the other women have found solo success

That did not amuse Nicki one bit. The camera cut away to her shooting daggers with her eyes at Tiffany. And she did not let it go either. The comedians announced the first award of the night, which was Best Hip-Hop Song. It ended up going to Nicki for “Chun Li” and as soon as she got onstage she threw massive shade at Tiff. “Oh, my God. I wanna thank you guys so much,” she began her acceptance speech. “Shoutout to my fans. I know they’re watching. They’re watching online.” Then she snapped, “And don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani Kordei is that bitch,” turning towards Tiffany, who good-naturedly laughed and applauded.

Nicki and Normani are pals as the ex Fifth Harmony member has appeared on the “Barbie Dreams” rapper’s Queen radio podcast. But it really was Camila’s night as she took home two of the biggest awards of the evening, being named Artist of the Year and her “Havana” snagging the coveted Video of the Year. And the icing on the cake was that she was presented with the latter award by her idol Madonna.

Nicki has been beefing with everyone lately, from trash talking her ex Safaree Samuels nonstop, to calling shenanigans on her new album Queen not debuting at number one on the Billboard Top 200. Travis Scott held on to the spot for the second week with his Astroworld and She accused him of using girlfriend Kylie Jenner to help prop up his numbers and deny her the top spot. Then she got into it with Cardi B. But Cardi clapped back at her while accepting the Moonman for Best New Artist, calling herself an “Empress,” which was a diss toward Nicki declaring herself the queen with her new album title.